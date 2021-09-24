Finn Harps take all three points after beating Bohs at Dalymount

Bohemian FC 1

Finn Harps 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

FINN HARPS BAGGED all three points following a tense affair at Dalymount Park, recording an impressive 2-1 victory over Bohemians.

Second-half goals from Ethan Boyle and Dan Hawkins were enough to take the points back to Donegal, with Liam Burt grabbing a late consolation for the home side.

Having met just 11 days ago in a tense encounter at Ballybofey, in which The Gypsies emerged with a reverse of tonight’s scoreline, both sides went head-to-head again under the lights at vibrant Dalymount Park in a battling encounter, and a game with a number of chances at either end.

Keith Long’s troops must have barely caught their breaths from Monday night’s enthralling 3-3 draw at home to Derry, electing to make two changes with Keith Ward and Ciaran Kelly coming in — and they looked to take the game to the visitors from the off. The in-form Liam Burt showed their intent with a 30-yard strike within the first two minutes.

The hosts continued to press and ramp up the pressure, and following his Marco van Basten-esque equaliser on Monday, Georgie Kelly had a couple of half chances to add to his 20-goal haul so far this season, The first was a lef- footed volley that sailed over, quickly followed by a deft back post header from Burt’s whipped left-wing cross, that narrowly missed the far corner.

Ex-Hoops man Sean Boyd was relishing the role of pantomime villain, getting involved with Boh’s players on and off the ball as the game developed a feisty edge. It had the desired effect as the Bohs quick start was dampened and Harps grew into the game.

Following some sloppy play by Keith Ward in his own final third, the ball eventually fell invitingly to Ryan Rainey who smashed a left-footed volley into James Talbot’s side netting.

In a bid to swing the tie back in his side’s favour, Ward then forced a fantastic fingertip save from veteran stopper Ger Doherty who used every bit of his six foot two frame to tip over from the 30-yard strike as the half time break approached.

Off the back of Tuesday’s energy-sapping extra-time defeat at Oriel Park in the Extra.ie FAI Cup, Finn Harps started the second half much sharper and almost took advantage of some more sloppy play in the Bohs backline. Rob Cornwall was dispossessed by Barry McNamee on the right-hand side of his own area, and the Harps playmaker showed good composure to tee up Tunde Owolabi, but was quickly smothered by Ciaran Kelly as he looked to get his shot away.

Their positive start was rewarded 10 minutes into the second half when another ex-Hoops man, Ethan Boyle, collected the ball just inside the Bohs half, on the right. Driving towards the edge of the area unchallenged, the right-back decided to let fly from more than 20 yards and saw his strike deflect off Anto Breslin and sail into the far corner.

Ross Tierney almost blew the roof off Dalymount when he cut inside from the left wing, beating two men and smashed a right footed effort inches away from the far top corner.

Not happy with what was on display, the Bohs boss elected for a triple substitution with Conor Levingston, Ali Coote and Rory Feely introduced midway through the second half.

The game became a basketball-style encounter, with the visitors looking threatening on the break as Bohs pressed for an equaliser.

With quarter-of-an-hour remaining most of the Jodi stand thought they had gotten the elusive goal when Tierney burst through midfield again, and played a clever one-two with Dawson Devoy. Just as it looked like the Irish U21 International was about to side-foot home, out of nowhere came Boyle to block the ball for a corner with an outstanding block.

Seconds later, Tunde Owolabi had the freedom of Dalymount Park as he raced through on goal but elected for power and sliced his effort wide, when it looked as if the front man was about to put the game to bed.

Ollie Horgan’s men still carried a threat, and doubled their lead with just 10 minutes remaining, through a combination of two substitutions of their own. Karl O’Sullivan, under pressure in the corner, somehow managed to dig out a cross that made its way to the back post, and with his first touch, Dan Hawkins managed to poke home to make it two – his first of the season.

Liam Burt managed to grab himself a late goal with a brilliant strike to make it a nervy couple of minutes in injury time, but the hosts were unable to replicate their miraculous comeback from just days before, as time ran out.

Now in the business end of the season, the games are coming thick and fast, as Finn Harps look to avenge the Cup defeat to Dundalk welcoming them up north on Friday night. The Gypsies meanwhile, will get an extra day’s rest as they head down to face somewhat of a bogey team for them this season, in Longford Town, as they bid to try get their European push back on track with games running out quickly.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Andy Lyons (Rory Feely, 68’), Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin, Keith Ward (Ali Coote, 68’), Keith Buckley © (Conor Levingston, 68’), Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Cole Kiernan, 84’), Liam Burt, Georgie Kelly

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty, Jordan Mustoe, David Webster (c) , Ryan Connolly (Mark Coyle, 80’), Johnny Dunleavy, Sean Boyd (Karl O’Sullivan, 68’), Barry McNamee, Shane McEleleney, Ryan Rainy (Stephen Doherty, 90+3’), Ethan Boyle, Tunde Owolabi (Dan Hawkins, 80’)

Referee: Ray Matthews

