James Clarke stars as Bohs beat Galway

Bohemians 3

Galway United 0

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

DOUGLAS JAMES-TAYLOR’S cracking first goal for Bohemians was eclipsed by a brace from in-form James Clarke as Bohemians got back to winning ways on a sweltering night at Dalymount Park.

Following back-to-back draws, Alan Reynolds’ Gypsies thus emphatically avenged a home defeat to the Tribesmen back in March to leapfrog Derry City into second place in the table, overnight at least.

Galway, who’ve now won just twice in 12 games since the heights of second place themselves at the end of April, drop to eighth.

Kicking off in stifling 27-degree heat, Bohemians survived a couple of early let-offs, when Malcolm Shaw and David Hurley threatened, to settle and produce the game’s first real chance on 12 minutes.

Clarke showed clever feet on the edge of the visitors’ area to cut inside Jeannot Esua before bringing a fine diving save from Evan Watts.

Advertisement

There were home appeals for a penalty not entertained soon after that when Ross Tierney went to ground under a challenge from Galway defender Rob Burns.

Galway continued to worry Bohemians’ defence when they got forward, Jordan Flores having to make a brave block on a thumping drive from Shaw.

The Trinidad and Tobago international then went for the spectacular when meeting Esua’s cross with an overhead kick that arrowed wide.

Bohemians finished a generally dour first half on the front foot, James-Taylor having a shot deflected just past a post for a corner.

But the Gypsies’ new signing made no such mistake to finally spark the game to life two minutes into the second half.

Collecting substitute Leigh Kavanagh’s ball some 25 yards out, the former Drogheda striker was given far too much time and space by the Galway rearguard to turn and drive a terrific shot to the corner of the net off his right foot.

Eight minutes later, James-Taylor dovetailed with strike partner Clarke, who bustled his way forward to bring a second terrific save from Watts.

Rob Slevin kept Galway in the game with a block from Adam McDonnell after Clarke marauded down the left before Bohemians deservedly doubled their lead on 62 minutes.

McDonnell found the run of skipper Dawson Devoy, whose low cross picked out Clarke, who nonchalantly side-footed home.

Clarke then capped his man-of-the-match display with a stunning second goal on 72 minutes. Collecting another Devoy pass, the 24-year-old cut inside substitute Garry Buckley before curling a right-footed shot past Watts to the far corner of the net to make it four goals in four games for the attacking midfielder.

Bohs goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka frustrated Galway late on with saves from substitutes Axel Piesold and Cillian Tollett, as no consolation was forthcoming.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Byrne, Cornwall (Kavanagh, 39), Flores; Rooney (Mountney, 84), Morahan, Devoy, McDonnell (Buckley, 77); Tierney (Whelan, 77); Clarke, James-Taylor (Parsons, 84)

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Slevin, Cunningham (Piesold, 67), Burns; Hurley (Brouder, 67), Borden (Buckley, 67), Bolger (Thiam 77), McCarthy (Tollett, 83); Walsh; Shaw.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,151.