Bohs hit four second-half goals to defeat Longford Town and move up to fifth

Longford Town 1

Bohemians 4

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

FOUR SECOND HALF goals Bohemians claim a vital win away to lowly Longford Town on Saturday night and in doing so move up to fifth in the table.

It had started so well for the home side who produced a very good first half of football and went in at the break 1-0 up. It was the proverbial game of two halves as Bohs upped their performance in the second half and Town were no match for them.

The home side bossed the first half and for all the chances they created they should’ve been ahead by more at the break. On 21 minutes Aaron Robinson played the ball through the middle to Dean Williams but he was held off by Rob Cornwall who was able to clear the danger.

Darragh Nugent hit his effort over the bar in the 27th minute while shortly after Bohs keeper James Talbot brought a double save to deny Williams and then Nugent.

It was all the Town and in the 33rd minute Nugent flashed a shot across the face of the goal. The deadlock was eventually broken four minutes later; Williams’ shot from a Shane Elworthy’s cross initially came off the legs of Talbot and he finished the rebound to the net.

Towards the end of the half Bohs put on the pressure and Dawson Devoy hit his effort over the bar. Bohs were back on level terms two minutes after the interval; McDonnell put in a clumsy challenge on Georgie Kelly and Bohs were awarded a penalty. Kelly stepped up and made no mistake with his spot-kick.

The Dublin side were a different proposition and went ahead in the 54th minute; Aaron Robinson was assumed to have fouled Ross Tierney. Tyreke Wilson’s curling free-kick found the top corner of the net.

Town had appeals for a penalty turned down on 66 minutes when Ben Lynch appeared to have been taken down by Talbot’s foot but referee Ben Connolly deemed it was simulation by Lynch and he was booked for his troubles.

Bohs got a third on 79 minutes when Tierney played the ball through to Kelly and he made no mistake. On 88 minutes Bohs wrapped up a fine win when Conor Levingston’s pass was finished to net by Jamie Mullins from close range. The 17 year immense when he was introduced for the injured Liam Burt.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson (Conor Davis, ‘80), Aodh Dervin; Dylan Grimes, Darragh Nugent, Dean Byrne (Callum Warfield, ‘74); Dean Williams.

Bohemians: James Tolbot; Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Conor Levingston (Cole Kiernan, ‘90+1), Ross Tierney (Roland Idowu, ‘90+1), Dawson Devoy (Aaron Doran, ‘90+1); Ali Coote (Promise Omochore, ‘81), Liam Burt (Jamie Mullins, ‘36); Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)

