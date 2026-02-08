St Pat's goalkeeper Joey Anang shows World Cup class to earn point with Bohs in Aviva stalemate

Bohemians 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

THERE WAS NOVELTY to this occasion in front of 21,472 supporters at Aviva Stadium but the Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic faithful would have left with a familiar feeling of frustration to begin their 2026 Premier Division season.

Stalemate and a point apiece will do neither of these sides any harm in the long run.

It could – and should – have been all three for Bohs only for two brilliant pieces of goalkeeping from Joey Anang.

He showed patience and stature to deny Connor Parsons in a one-on-one after 52 minutes and just moments later illustrated the kind of anticipation and timing that explains why the Ghana international is battling to be part of his country’s squad at this summer’s World Cup.

No one kept more clean sheets them him last season and Pat’s also had the best defence in 2025.

Scoring goals was the problem for Pat’s last season and Bohs goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka didn’t have to make a save all afternoon.

His manager, Alan Reynolds, spoke ahead of the game about needing to be more resolute. They lost 14 of 36 Premier Division games last season so he will at least take solace that they were rarely troubled after the 30-minute mark.

Naturally, this was an occasion at Lansdowne Road to showcase the growth of the League of Ireland – not to mention pay tribute to former St Pat’s title winner Damien Byrne who passed away earlier this week.

The two teams and their managers know progress must also be made.

That is why St Pat’s boss Stephen Kenny was intent on reconfiguring his starting XI over the winter.

In the build up to the new season he spoke about the increased physicality of the league and the demands that come with that.

He wanted to have more variety and flexibility with his options and that was clear with how he set his charges up in a 3-5-2 formation against a Bohs side that also tried to mix things up by not playing with a recognised striker, and instead put the emphasis on Parsons, Ross Tierney and on loan Hull City playmaker Harry Vaughan.

If this is how Alan Reynolds intends on doing things this season then the opening 45 minutes illustrated there is plenty of work left to do for it to click. Other than a longe range effort from Tierney and a miscued attempt inside the box from captain Dawson Devoy, after neat build-up play, Bohs were lethargic in the final third.

That golden opportunity spurned by Parsons in the 52nd minute will offer hope that he can be effective through the middle so long as he produces end product.

Pat’s weren’t much better, it must be said, but did work moments to provide encouragement.

Kian Leavy (left) with Sam Todd.

Life after Mason Melia – now settling in at Tottenham Hotspur – began with Aidan Keena and Ryan Edmondson up top for the Saints.

The latter was the only new signing to get their full debut as Kenny placed his faith in some old reliables with a bit of a twist.

Although a hamstring injury for Zach Elbouzedi – on his return after six months out with a dislocated shoulder – was a blow on 36 minutes that led to Ronan Boyce’s introduction.

Their best period of the half was between the 29th and 32nd minute. Chris Forrester was left on the bench for the start of the campaign but Jamie Lennon provided a reminder of his range with two varied passes that forced openings.

A delicately timed slipped ball for the out-to-in run from Kian Leavy off the right split the Bohs defence wide open but the jinky winger, who looked the most likely to create something all afternoon, couldn’t get his shot away after taking it in his stride into the box.

Moments later and Lennon fizzed a rasper of a half volley into the feet of Keena about 30 yards from goal. Bohs were open, the forward’s touch was perfect and having Edmondson in tandem allowed Pat’s sustain the attack.

Patrick Hickey – one of five debutants – read the danger and made a superb recovery tackle to prevent the shot.

Then came the moment seven minutes into the second half that Parsons will no doubt see flash before him as he closes his eyes going to bed tonight – and again when he wakes up in the morning.

Kacper Chorazka’s kick from his own box arrowed towards the edge of the centre circle in the Pat’s half.

Dawson Devoy (right) appeals for Bohs.

Parsons’ chest control out of the air was sublime, his next touch was so deft it bamboozled Tom Grivosti and put the St Pat’s defender on his backside.

The Bohs man now galloped towards goal with the ball under his control, he strode into the box but Anang waited and waited and waited to make himself as big as possible.

Parsons seemed to be losing confidence with every stride and his shot was straight into the body of the Pat’s goalkeeper.

A matter of seconds later and Anang was even more proactive by anticipating the pass of Devoy into the box and racing towards it to smother Parsons as he tried his luck again.

Two big moments before the hour mark that then saw both managers turn to their substitutes for the final 30 minutes.

And it was the Bohs trio of Dayle Rooney, Colm Whelan and Adam McDonnell who were sprung from the bench that almost combined to produce a winner in the 85th minute.

Whelan – now the focal point in attack – drifted to the left and then drove inside, he passed for Rooney who laid off for McDonnell on the run.

His shot beat Anang but fizzed across goal and wide.

Bohs were finishing strongly but had to defend a corner at the death to ensure there was no late sucker punch.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Patrick Hickey, Sam Todd, Jordan Flores; Darragh Power (Markuss Strods 79), Dawson Devoy (captain), James McManus (Adam McDonnell 64), Harry Vaughan (Dayle Rooney 64), Ross Tierney, Senan Mullen (Colm Whelan 59); Connor Parsons (Niall Morahan 79).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joey Anang; Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Luke Turner; Zach Elbouzedi (Ronan Boyce 37), Jamie Lennon, Barry Baggley, Kian Leavy (Darragh Nugent 86), Jason McClelland (Anto Breslin 86); Aidan Keenan (Glory Nzingo 69), Ryan Edmondson (Romal Palmer 69).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Attendance: 21,472