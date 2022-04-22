Shamrock Rovers win fiercely contested derby as old boys come back to bite Bohs

Bohemians 1

Shamrock Rovers 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

CHAMPIONS SHAMROCK ROVERS took the bragging rights in a fiercely contested Dublin derby at a once-again sold-out Dalymount Park.

It was a complete ‘case-of-the-ex’ situation for Bohs as ex-Gypsies Andy Lyons and Danny Mandroiu did the damage, with ex-Shamrock Rovers man Max Murphy’s OG sandwiched in between.

Junior, with his second in two games, offered a brief ray of hope but it was the visitors who took an important three points back to Tallaght.

As expected the game started at a rip-roaring pace and the tone was well and truly set when Ali Coote went crashing into Jack Byrne straight from the kick-off.

Stephen Bradley celebrates. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

By their own high standards, and in search of their third league title in a row, Rovers had a slowish start to the season but have begun to find their rhythm winning four in a row and sat just a point behind leaders Derry City prior to kick-off.

And it was the visitors who flew out of the traps and really could have been one up after a couple of minutes if it wasn’t for the cat-like reflexes from James Talbot.

Danny Mandroiu collected the ball from a throw-in, turned sharply and took an all comers as he dribbled across the edge of the area, cleverly reversing his shot back from where he came from only to be denied brilliantly by Talbot.

But the Hoops didn’t have to wait long to take the lead and it was another ex-Gypsie who broke Bohs hearts. Irish U21 international Andy Lyons reacted quickest to scramble home when Bohs failed to deal with a corner with just five minutes on the clock.

Andy Lyons celebrates against his old club. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohs, fresh from a morale-boosting win at Tolka Park on Monday, would have liked to continue that form into another big Dublin derby, but struggled to get a foothold in the game as Jack Byrne began to dictate from deep.

A real war of attrition developed as both teams continued to fly into challenges and referee Neil Doyle struggled to keep the yellow card in his pocket.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Rovers doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Jack Byrne’s devilishly whipped low cross was turned into his own net by ex-Hoop full-back Max Murphy.

Murphy rues his OG. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

In a desperate bid to turn the tide, the home side made a triple substitution at the break with the introduction of Rory Feely, Promise Omochere and Sam Peckham, only to then lose Feely to an injury two minutes after coming on.

Bohs tried to pile on the pressure to get the all important next goal. Liam Burt did go close only to be crowded out as it looked like he got in behind the solid Rovers rearguard. He took a heavy challenge for his troubles.

Junior looked to have set up a grandstand finish, halving the deficit on the 68th minute, following up sharply to hammer home from close range. But the home fans’ joy was short lived, as right from the kick-off Mandroiu showed his class finishing well from just inside the area to restore the two-goal cushion.

Mandroiu celebrates. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Having had a tough week with three energy-sapping games in seven days, both sides have a well earned week’s break before going into battle again.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson, Ciaran Kelly, Ali Coote, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt, Max Murphy (Rory Feely, 45’ (Jordan Doherty, 47’)), Conor Levingston © (Jordan Flores, 81’), Grant Horton (Promise Omochere, 45’), Kris Twardek (Sam Packham, 45’)

Subs not used: Tadgh Ryan, Ryan Cassidy, Jamie Mullins, Cian Byrne

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Ronan Finn © (Sean Gannon, 75’), Danny Mandroiu, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell (Dylan Watts, 71’), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene, 71’), Andy Lyons, Jack Byrne (Chris McCann, 81’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Barry Cotter, Sean Kavanagh, Neil Farrugia, Aidomo Amekhu

Referee: Neil Doyle