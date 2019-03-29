This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs continue to fly high as Buckley strike sees off 10-man St Pat's at sold-out Dalymount

An impressive crowd of over 3,600 saw Bohemians beat St Pat’s on Friday night.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:44 PM
By Aaron Gallagher Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:44 PM
Keith Buckley celebrates with team-mates after taking the lead.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Bohemians 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Aaron Gallagher reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS MADE IT four wins from their opening seven Premier Division games on Friday night, securing the Dublin derby bragging rights with a scrappy 1-0 victory over 10-man St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park.

Keith Buckley’s composed strike just before half-time was the difference during a stop-start affair at Dalymount, where Mikey Drennan was sent off late on for the visitors for dissent. Tickets for the Jodi Stand sold out days in advance, as healthy crowds continue to flock to the Home of Irish Football — over 3,600 in attendance on Friday.

This victory maintains Bohs’ hold on third place in the Premier Division, with Friday night’s other results seeing Keith Long’s men open up an intriguing four point gap on of Cork City in the European places.

As early starts to a season can go, the Gypsies have exceeded all expectations. Four wins in seven — two of which now rank as Dublin derby triumphs — mean the excited, eager vibes which preceded kick-off on Friday were carried beyond the full-time whistle with all three points in the back pocket.

Derek Pender with Brandon Miele Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

St Pat’s gave a poor account of themselves during the derby, with Harry Kenny’s men now suffering three defeats in succession. An early chance for Scottish midfielder Rhys McCabe within the opening five minutes almost saw the visitors snatch the lead, but for a superb low save from goalkeeper James Talbot from point blank range.

Thereafter both sides engaged in a tit-for-tat game of cat and mouse. Possession swayed up and down midfield, occasionally petering out of play before the cycle would start again and repeat.

As the half-hour mark approached, Bohemians took hold of proceedings to kick the crowd back into life. A stray pass across the penalty area was picked up by Dinny Corcoran, who saw his two chances — one on either boot — both denied by some measured defending.

Simon Madden successfully cleared Corcoran’s initial right-footed strike off the line, before a second effort on the Dubliner’s left peg was blocked down by Dave Webster inside the box to keep it at 0-0.

Kevin Devaney had the home fans standing to their feet just a few minutes later with a brilliant free-kick. His right-footed shot hooked over the wall with pinpoint precision, with the effort also having the better of Brendan Clarke only to whack the bottom of the post and fly away.

Long’s side were beginning to build momentum and their willingness to go forward was repaid two minutes before referee Rob Rogers blew his whistle for half-time. An initial shot by Devaney was palmed away with a brilliant save by Clarke, only for Keith Buckley to smash home with a second effort in quick succession.

The Bohemians midfielder saw the ball fall invitingly just past the penalty spot after Clarke’s save, with Buckley slicing a composed effort high into the top corner to make it 1-0 and give Bohs a deserved lead.

St Pat’s boss Kenny switched things up before and after the interval. Brandon Miele was brought off before half-time to be replaced by promising young Jamie Lennon, who made his Ireland U21 debut on Sunday against Luxembourg.

Gary Shaw was also introduced in place of Rhys McCabe, but the Saints still struggled to create any dangerous patterns of attacking play.

The Inchicore club had scored just three goals in six games coming into Friday’s game and their struggles in front of goal continued against the challenge of former Sunderland goalkeeper Talbot between the sticks for Bohs.

Conor Levingston with Chris Forrester Conor Levingston keeps possession away from Chris Forrester.

Corcoran came close to doubling his side’s lead with a second close effort against his old club. While another dangerous free-kick from Devaney simmering just wide of the post also went close as Long’s men looked to put the game to bed.

A bad night got worse for St Pat’s late on as the visitors were reduced to 10 men for the final 10 minutes of play. Top scorer this season Mikey Drennan was shown a straight red card by referee Rogers to compound the Saints’ frustrations on a poor night where they drop to seventh.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy; Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston; Danny Grant (Ryan Swan 92), Keith Ward (Danny Mandroiu 85), Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, David Webster, Lee Desmond; Conor Clifford, Chris Forrester (James Doona 81), Rhys McCabe (Gary Shaw 69); Dean Clarke, Brandon Miele (Jamie Lenno 40), Mikey Drennan

Referee: Rob Rogers

