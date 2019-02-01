Bohemians unveil their new home shirt for the 2019 season

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE club Bohemians have launched their new home shirt as the start of the new season draws closer.

The club’s traditional red and black stripes will be provided by O’Neill’s this season. Their deal with previous kit manufacturer Hummel ended after the 2018 campaign.

According to the club, the shirt will go on sale from the club shop at Dalymount Park at 2pm tomorrow ahead of the Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final against East Fife.

Keith Long’s side will begin their 2019 Premier Division campaign at home to Finn Harps on Friday, 15 February.

