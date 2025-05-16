No need for late, late drama as Bohemians beat nine-man Shelbourne

Bohemians

Shelbourne

FAIR PLAY TO Bohemians.

They’ve finally made a late, late show a must-watch on a Friday night.

Yet more proof of the League of Ireland’s encroachment on what passes for polite in this country.

Typical, then, that just when something becomes too popular, they go and win for the sixth time in seven games without any drama at the death.

But there was enough throughout the course of 90 minutes to keep us entertained as champions Shelbourne ended with nine men and defeat in this north Dublin derby.

One first-half penalty was all that was required, Dayle Rooney converting from the spot on 36 minutes after earning it himself by forcing Mark Coyle into a foul that led to a straight red card.

Alan Reynolds’ side didn’t quite put the game to bed but when Ali Coote, only introduced on the hour mark, was shown a second yellow card for what was adjudged to be a dive in the box, Shels ended with nine men.

All this while manager Damien Duff also looked on from the hill above the Des Kelly Stand as he served a touchline ban for five yellow cards.

Shels did pile on late pressure and could have snatched a point when Mipo Odubeko scrambled a close range shot wide, but the drama was done.

After all, it seemed like Bohs took losing to a late goal against Shels on 11 April personally.

Odubeko struck that night in Tolka and after full-time Alan Reynolds stood despondent in the middle of the pitch looking blankly at a packed away end. After this win he has Bohs standing tall in third, only two points off the leaders.

Since that moment in Drumcondra Bohs had won five out of six games, earning those 15 points with goals in the 85th, 96th, 97th (twice) and 88th minutes.

They also struck a further two goals inside the last 10 minutes of that run to draw level and put themselves in position to take all three points.

Five games, seven goals at a time when so many here would have given up any hope not so long ago.

No longer. The tide has turned and Bohs continued to ride the wave of emotion that’s enveloped Dalymount Park.

Before the Coyle red card and subsequent penalty, Shels had been given a warning about the danger posed by runners into their penalty area.

Damien Duff (top) looks on. Ryan Bryne / INPHO Ryan Bryne / INPHO / INPHO

Rooney did well coming in off the right, produced a slide rule pass for the onrushing Ross Tierney who rounded goalkeeper Conor Kearns and still had enough of an angle to slot into the net on 23 minutes.

Maintaining his stride, the attacking midfielder opted to lift his finish by the near post. Dalymount prepared to erupt in celebration only to see Sean Gannon retreat in time to block on the line.

There was a perfect melodic transference of disappointment to desperation as appeals for a penalty were rejected by referee Rob Harvey.

Subsequent replays indeed showed Gannon’s arm was by his side and the ball hit the upper end closer to the shoulder.

A little over 10 minutes later and the dynamic changed.

Left wing-back James Norris played a pass back to converted centre back Coyle. He was under pressure from Rooney and seemed to do everything right.

He took one touch out of his body to open the play on his right, had one square pass and could have cleared his lines up the pitch if he wished.

Coyle, the heartbeat of midfield when Shels were crowned champions last season, instead tried to turn back on himself and come out the other side.

He’d have had the protection of his defenders in his usual position but now he was in danger 18 yards out.

Rooney won possession and before he could get a shot away Coyle brought him down in the box.

A penalty was awarded and a red card shown.

The clock just ticked into the 36th minute when Rooney made a sweet connection with his left and beat Kearns on his right side.

The former Shels midfielder had previously been released by Duff at the start of his tenure so the first port of call was to cup his ears in front of the away fans.

He then turned on his heels to where the Bohs supporters were in raptures, clenched his fists and contorted his face in an angry kind of delight.

Maybe this would now be a far more straightforward endeavour compared to the manner of victory over the last month.

Shels’ next two attacks in the minutes before and after half time suggested otherwise. Odubeko was at the heart of it, the striker first showing tenacity amid a handful of Bohs defenders to create a chance in the box only to slash high over the cross bar from 12 yards.

He turned provider within 180 seconds of the restart, showing the sort of composure and technique that would have served him better moments before the break.

His pass for Kerr McInroy gave the midfielder a sight of the target in the area but the finish was tame and Bohs survived another scare.

As the second half wore on, Bohs regained control with the extra man. There were shots from distances and a couple of close calls but nothing clear cut worthy of making the game safe.

Still, there was enough to keep everyone interested when Coote was sent off, walking slowly to the dressing room as Bohs keep up a pace at the top that has rejuvenated this corner of north Dublin.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Sean Grehan, Jordan Flores; Rhys Brennan (Conor Parsons 65), Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley 74), Ross Tierney, Dayle Rooney; James Clarke (Colm Whelan 74).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon (Daniel Kelly 81), Mark Coyle (captain), Kameron Ledwidge; Evan Caffrey, John O’Sullivan (Ali Coote 60), JJ Lunney (John Martin 60), Kerr McInroy, James Norris (Tyreke Wilson 81); Mipo Odubeko.

Referee: Rob Harvey.

Attendance: 4,392