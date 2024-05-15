In Pictures: Bohemians FC VS Palestine

THE PALESTINIAN WOMEN’S football team have beaten Bohemians FC in Dalymount Park in Dublin 2-1 in a historic game of football.
The West Bank-based team and its delegation were greeted by supporters at Dublin Airport on Sunday.
The match was arranged to “highlight the human rights violations in occupied Palestine”, the Bohemians website said.
Palestine team player Busan Abuaita told media at the airport on Sunday: “Every time we play for the national team and hear our anthem it’s an amazing feeling, to represent not just our country but Palestinian women.”
“This game is more special for us as we are going to a country that shows so much solidarity to the Palestinian people, we are doing this to play a game but also to support Gaza and all Palestinian people,” Abuaita said.
“We do appreciate the invitation, we are not always able to travel because of our jobs and visas and other issues but we have done all we can to be present in Dublin at this event, people there to support us when we are playing the game we love.”
“It’s one way of fighting, we fight on the field, our presence is a message that we are still here as a people,” Abuaita added.
Written by Muiris O’Cearbhaill and posted on TheJournal.ie