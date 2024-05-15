In Pictures: Bohemians FC VS Palestine

THE PALESTINIAN WOMEN’S football team have beaten Bohemians FC in Dalymount Park in Dublin 2-1 in a historic game of football.

The West Bank-based team and its delegation were greeted by supporters at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

The match was arranged to “highlight the human rights violations in occupied Palestine”, the Bohemians website said.

Sara Kord celebrates after the game in Dalymount Park in Dublin. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Advertisement

Both teams celebrate in front of the Mono Stand after Palestine win at Dalymount Park tonight. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Palestine team player Busan Abuaita told media at the airport on Sunday: “Every time we play for the national team and hear our anthem it’s an amazing feeling, to represent not just our country but Palestinian women.”

Nour Youseff celebrates after scoring Palestine's winning goal this evening in Dalymount Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Irish and Palestine fans cheer on the teams during the game in Dalymount Park. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“This game is more special for us as we are going to a country that shows so much solidarity to the Palestinian people, we are doing this to play a game but also to support Gaza and all Palestinian people,” Abuaita said.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina attended this evening's game in Dalymount Park. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“We do appreciate the invitation, we are not always able to travel because of our jobs and visas and other issues but we have done all we can to be present in Dublin at this event, people there to support us when we are playing the game we love.”

Bohemians' Fiona Donnelly and Palestine's Mira Natour both contest the ball. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The crowd before the game in Dalymount this evening. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s one way of fighting, we fight on the field, our presence is a message that we are still here as a people,” Abuaita added.

Bohs' Rachael Kelly and Palestine's Mira Natour at the coin toss. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Both teams stood for a minutes' silence before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Written by Muiris O’Cearbhaill and posted on TheJournal.ie