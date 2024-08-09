Waterford come from two down to stun Bohs in five-goal thriller

Bohemians 2

Waterford 3

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

SAM GLENFIELD SCORED a cracking late winner as Waterford came from 2-0 down to stun Bohemians in a thrilling, if fitful, game at Dalymount Park.

It marked the Fleetwood Town loanee’s first goal for Waterford as they got back to winning ways in the league after three defeats to move back up to third place in the Premier Division table overnight.

In a dramatic finish to the game, Bohs wasted the chance to salvage a point when Dayle Rooney, who had earlier provided the lead goal and then an assist, crashed a 96th-minute penalty off the crossbar.

A third defeat to Waterford this season means Alan Reynolds’ Bohemians are now without a win in nine league games, and just one in 14, as they languish third bottom of the table.

Bohemians started with intent and were in front after seven minutes.

Skipper Adam McDonnell was given time and space to break down the left to find Dayle Rooney hogging the touchline.

It was then all the winger’s own work as he skipped all too easily inside sluggish Blues’ right-back Darragh Power to advance into the area before rifling a rising drive to the top corner of the net for his fourth goal in six games.

Power redeemed himself when winning a free kick, for which Rooney was yellow carded, that almost brought Waterford a 17th minute equaliser.

Captain Barry Baggley’s delivery was met by the head of Glenfield which brought a terrific parry save from Kacper Chorazka.

Bohs survived another let off a minute later, Padraig Amond’s back post header from Baggley’s corner bouncing over off the top of the crossbar.

With Dawson Devoy finding his passing game in midfield, Bohemians played their way back in the game to double their lead on 37 minutes.

An eight-pass move resulted in McDonnell again putting Rooney in down the left.

The cross found Devoy in space to calmly bounce his side-footed shot to the corner of the net.

Waterford got back into the game within a minute of the start.

A short corner saw Baggley’s ball into the area flicked on by Rob McDonald with Bohemians’ McDonnell getting the final touch for what was an own goal.

Waterford then punished further sloppy defending to level on 62 minutes from another short corner.

Baggley’s centre again wasn’t clear. Amond showed a delightful touch to trap the dropping ball allowing Power to shoot to the corner of the net despite Chorazka getting a hand to the ball.

Waterford then won it with the goal of the game on 81 minutes.

Again Bohs didn’t defend a set piece into their area, this time a long throw.

The ball dropped for Parsons who laid it off for Glenfield to drill home from the edge of the area.

A joint foul by Power and Dean McMemany on James Clarke inside the area looked to have given Bohs the chance of redemption deep in stoppage time, but Rooney shot against the crossbar from 12 yards.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Miller (Mills, 61), Byrne, Kirk (Greive, 85); Devoy, McDonnell (Clarke, 85); Grant (McDaid, 85), Tierney, Rooney; Akintunde (Piszczek, 85).

Waterford: Jones; Power (Flynn, 80), Radkowski, Horton, Burke; Baggley (McMenamy, 80); Pattisson, Glenfield, McDonald (McCormack, 90+4), Parsons (Leahy, 90+1); Amond.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 4,267.