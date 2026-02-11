The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bori Akinola smashes Irish 60m record in Serbia
BORI AKINOLA HAS smashed the Irish 60m record in Serbia.
The UCD AC star clocked a blistering 6.54 seconds to finish second at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.
Making his debut on the World Indoor Tour Gold circuit, Akinola took 0.03 seconds off the previous record set by Israel Olatunde in 2023.
The 24-year-old’s previous best, ran in Glasgow two weeks ago, was 6.59.
Akinola held his nerve through four false starts, storming out of the blocks and dashing to the line, where he was just pipped by Hungary’s Dominik Illovszky (6.52).
Cuba’s Jenns Reynold Fernández finished third in 6.55.
Akinola clocked 6.64 in his heat earlier, where he finished second just behind Illovszky.
The reigning 60m and 100m national champion had already met the qualifying standard for next month’s world indoor championships in Poland, and today’s record will come as a major boost.
He’s due to race at the national indoor championships in Dublin on Sunday, 1 March, as his preparations for Torun continue.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Dream Debut need for speed