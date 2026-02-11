Bori Akinola smashes Irish 60m record in Serbia

BORI AKINOLA HAS smashed the Irish 60m record in Serbia.

The UCD AC star clocked a blistering 6.54 seconds to finish second at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

Making his debut on the World Indoor Tour Gold circuit, Akinola took 0.03 seconds off the previous record set by Israel Olatunde in 2023.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old’s previous best, ran in Glasgow two weeks ago, was 6.59.

Akinola held his nerve through four false starts, storming out of the blocks and dashing to the line, where he was just pipped by Hungary’s Dominik Illovszky (6.52).

Cuba’s Jenns Reynold Fernández finished third in 6.55.

BORI, THAT IS INSANE!!! 🤯🔥



Bori Akinola (UCD AC) has smashed the Irish senior 60m record clocking 6.54 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia 🤩



Akinola finished second at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet and took 0.03 off Israel Olatunde's 2023 national record (6.57) in the… pic.twitter.com/RLP5lRMNe3 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 11, 2026

Akinola clocked 6.64 in his heat earlier, where he finished second just behind Illovszky.

The reigning 60m and 100m national champion had already met the qualifying standard for next month’s world indoor championships in Poland, and today’s record will come as a major boost.

He’s due to race at the national indoor championships in Dublin on Sunday, 1 March, as his preparations for Torun continue.