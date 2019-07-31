Delight for Gordon Elliott as Borice claims thrilling Galway Plate

THE GORDON ELLIOTT-TRAINED Borice claimed a thrilling running of the Galway Plate under Luke Dempsey, getting the better of Black Corton, Snugsborough Benny and Peregrine Run in a blanket finish.

Black Corton looked the winner turning for home under a motionless Bryony Frost but a near-miss with a loose horse in the straight meant he could not repel the advances of the 9-1 winner, who carried the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

The victory was a third in four years for Elliott, who enjoyed success last season with Clarcam, and the trainer said: “It’s brilliant for Simon and Isaac, and for Luke who has been around our place for a long time.

“We said we would only run him over fences if it was big race because of his weight but I’d say he’d even want further in the future. It’s unbelievable.”

Jockey Luke Dempsey leads Borice to victory in a thrilling Tote Galway Plate #rteracing pic.twitter.com/A0w2g2Va8z — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) July 31, 2019

- Brian Sheerin; for more visit the Racing Post