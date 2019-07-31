This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Delight for Gordon Elliott as Borice claims thrilling Galway Plate

Wednesday’s win was a third in four years for Elliott, who enjoyed success last season with Clarcam.

By Racing Post Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 8:34 PM
Luke Dempsey celebrates winning the Galway Plate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Luke Dempsey celebrates winning the Galway Plate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GORDON ELLIOTT-TRAINED Borice claimed a thrilling running of the Galway Plate under Luke Dempsey, getting the better of Black Corton, Snugsborough Benny and Peregrine Run in a blanket finish.

Black Corton looked the winner turning for home under a motionless Bryony Frost but a near-miss with a loose horse in the straight meant he could not repel the advances of the 9-1 winner, who carried the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

The victory was a third in four years for Elliott, who enjoyed success last season with Clarcam, and the trainer said: “It’s brilliant for Simon and Isaac, and for Luke who has been around our place for a long time.

“We said we would only run him over fences if it was big race because of his weight but I’d say he’d even want further in the future. It’s unbelievable.”

- Brian Sheerin; for more visit the Racing Post  

Racing Post

