Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund part ways with coach Marco Rose

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga in the 2021-2022 season, trailing Bayern Munich by eight points.

By AFP Friday 20 May 2022, 1:10 PM
35 minutes ago 867 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5769159
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HEAD COACH MARCO Rose has left Borussia Dortmund after just one year in charge, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund and Rose “ended their collaboration” following an “intensive analysis of the season”, the club said in a statement.

The team had “not gotten the most out of our potential in a number of areas”, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

Rose said he was still convinced by his plans for Dortmund, but saw that he did not have the “100 percent” backing of the club.

Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga in the 2021-2022 season, trailing Bayern Munich by eight points.

Dortmund struggled to pressure Bayern, who eased to their tenth consecutive title. They also failed to advance from their Champions League group stage where they met Ajax, Sporting and Besiktas.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Rose’s side subsequently lost to eventual finalists Rangers in the knockout stages of UEFA’s second competition, the Europa League.

The expectations were high for Rose, who joined Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach last year.

The team would discuss their future coaching team internally “over the coming days”, the club said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie