Dortmund progress to last-16 as Inter fall at home to Barcelona

BORUSSIA DORTMUND QUALIFIED for the last 16 of the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague along with Inter Milan’s failure to beat a weakened Barcelona at the San Siro.

The impressive Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 10th minute before Tomas Soucek scored a deserved equaliser for the Czech side shortly before half-time.

Julian Brandt, however, sealed the win with a powerful strike shortly after the hour mark, although Dortmund had Roman Burki to thank for their progression after a string of stunning saves either side of Julian Weigl’s dismissal for a second yellow card with 13 minutes remaining.

That result, coupled with Barcelona’s 2-1 win at the San Siro, means Dortmund qualify as runners-up behind the Catalans in Group F.

It means more last-day disappointment for Inter Milan, who crashed out at this stage of the competition last season. Barca left Leo Messi at home and Luis Suarez and Frenkie De Jong on the bench, but took the lead through Carles Perez midway through the first half.

Inter equalised through Romelu Lukaku a minute before half time, but couldn’t find the winning goal that would have sent them through at Dortmund’s expense. Instead, Barcelona struck late through 17-year-old Ansu Fati, who became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in Group G, Lyon progressed to the last-16 as runners-up behind RB Leipzig.

Leipzig were already through coming into the final round of games, and took a two-goal lead against Lyon through penalties from Emil Forsberg and Tomo Werner. The French side hit back through Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay to seal a 2-2 draw along with qualification.

Benfica will go to the Europa League, following a comfortable 3-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.