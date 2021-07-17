Membership : Access or Sign Up
Promising Irish U21 international completes move to Celtic

Bosun Lawal has signed a three-year deal with the Scottish club.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 9:35 AM
CELTIC HAVE SIGNED promising Irish U21 international Bosun Lawal from Watford.

Lawal joined Watford from St Kevin’s boys in 2019, and won the club’s Academy Player of the Year award as an U18s player last season. He made the step up to U23s level with Watford and then made his Irish U21 debut against Denmark in June. 

A centre-back or centre-midfielder, Watford striker Troy Deeney compared Lawal favourably to Abdoulaye Doucoure. “ I think there’s not many young players that catch your eye and you think ‘he’s going to have a career’, but he certainly does that”, said Deeney.

The next step in that career is at Celtic, who have signed Lawal in spite of a new contract offer at Watford. Lawal reportedly chose Celtic ahead of interest from other Premier League clubs along with Serie A. 

He has signed a three-year deal at Celtic, and will begin working with the club’s academy ‘B’ side. 

Lawal grows a burgeoning Irish youth contingent at Celtic, which includes Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi, and Lee O’Connor. 

