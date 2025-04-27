Rasmus Hojlund saves point for Man United in 96th minute against 10-man Bournemouth

RASMUS HOJLUND EQUALISED deep into added time as Manchester United capitalised on the dismissal of Bournemouth striker Evanilson to scrape a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s men were on course for a 16th defeat of their worst Premier League season after gifting Antoine Semenyo a 23rd-minute opener.

But Evanilson’s 70th-minute red card for a lunging challenge on Noussair Mazraoui shifted the momentum before United escaped with a point thanks to Hojlund turning home from close range in the sixth of nine added minutes.

The late twist dented Bournemouth’s European bid, while providing United with a small boost ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Athletic Bilbao.

Luke Shaw made his first start since the Euro 2024 final as part of five United changes to the team beaten by Wolves, while Bournemouth were unchanged from a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Following a largely forgettable opening 20 minutes, the contest burst into life.

Advertisement

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams escaped with a booking and survived a VAR review of possible serious foul play following a strong challenge on Alejandro Garnacho before United fell behind in shambolic fashion from the resultant free-kick.

Short passes from Andre Onana and Shaw put Patrick Dorgu under pressure on the visitors’ left flank and, after he was dispossessed by Adam Smith, Evanilson deftly laid off the subsequent cross for Semenyo to smash a first-time finish into the bottom right corner via a slight deflection off Casemiro.

Amorim’s side should have levelled seven minutes short of half-time. Cherries centre-back Illia Zabarnyi inexplicably failed to cut out a fine diagonal pass from Bruno Fernandes but Garnacho’s attempted lob was superbly tipped wide by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

While United are enduring their worst Premier League season, Bournemouth are enjoying their best.

The south coast club, who this week bought back their 11,286-seater home stadium with a view to expanding to 20,000 within two and a half years, threatened to double their lead early in the second period when Semenyo curled narrowly wide.

Cherries forward Dango Ouattara later rattled the right post with a 60th-minute free-kick which had Onana flailing, while Zabarnyi’s follow-up was scrambled wide.

At the other end, Kepa turned behind a looping Dorgu cross and comfortably saved Harry Maguire’s header.

The away side’s chances of salvaging something from the game significantly increased when Evanilson’s yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Mazraoui was upgraded to red on review.

Cherries captain Smith and head coach Andoni Iraola were booked for protesting against the decision of referee Peter Bankes, while the home crowd also vented their displeasure.

United dominated possession in the closing stages.

Mason Mount came close to an 89th-minute equaliser when his effort flicked behind off Marcos Senesi, while fellow substitute Chido Obi tested Kepa and Fernandes brushed the side netting.

In their 300th top-flight fixture, Bournemouth looked to have done enough to complete a first league double over United.

But, with time ticking away, Shaw’s low cross from the left was turned goalward by Manuel Ugarte, allowing Hojlund to instinctively divert the ball beyond Kepa.