Newcastle's dip in form continues with fifth draw in last six league games

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United

MIGUEL ALMIRON’S 10TH goal of the season and a late goaline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return but only after a potentially costly 1-1 draw.

Marcos Senesi poked the struggling Cherries ahead and while Almiron levelled by half-time, the Magpies could not arrest their stuttering form and slumped to a fifth draw from their last six Premier League fixtures.

It may have been worse had Trippier not denied Dominic Solanke’s goalbound flick on the verge of full-time and that ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Joe Willock, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the Carabao Cup final only two weeks away.

Bournemouth had only scored one league goal since the league resumed in December but they made the breakthrough with half an hour played.

Hamed Traore’s corner was flicked on by fellow January recruit Dango Ouattara and summer arrival Senesi was on hand to poke home at the back post for his first goal for Bournemouth.

Newcastle drew level in the second additional minute at the end of the first half. Saint-Maximin threaded a pass into the onrushing Sean Longstaff, who was denied by Neto from 20-yards but Almiron was on hand to slot home with his left foot to level it up at the break.

Bournemouth were fortunate not to go behind with 20 minutes left. Neto made a rare error when he fumbled Saint-Maximin’s shot and despite saving Longstaff’s follow-up effort, Bournemouth were thankful £40 million man Anthony Gordon fired wide from close-range under pressure from Jack Stephens.

But it was Newcastle who had to survive a late scare at the death. Dan Burn’s mistake let Traore cross in for Solanke, but his flick was stopped by Trippier to ensure the spoils were shared.