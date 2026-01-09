More Stories
Jude Gallagher in action against Martin McDonagh. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeBoxing

Olympian Jude Gallagher among winners at National Elite Championships

Busy opening evening at National Stadium.
10.23pm, 9 Jan 2026

OLYMPIAN JUDE GALLAGHER was among the winners as the 2026 National Elite Boxing Championships began at the National Stadium this evening. 

Gallagher unanimously defeated Martin McDonagh 5-0 at 60kg as 11 quarter-finals were decided on South Circular Road.

The Paris Olympian will face Meath’s Gavin Ryan next Friday.

2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney set up a 51kg semi-final meeting against Daina Moorehouse, while Nicole Clyde prevailed to face Jennifer Lehane at 54kg.

Niamh Early was tonight’s other female winner, while Adam Kiely, Roy Colgan, Luke Hall, Cian Cramer, Ryan Jenkins, Nathan Ojo and Wayne Rafferty all progressed.

adam-kiely-in-action-against-lee-mcevoy Adam Kiely in action against Lee McEvoy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With 75 boxers set to feature across the championships, Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh and Grainne Walsh are among those in action tomorrow.

There are two elite champions by walkover: Emma Keating of Paulstown BC, Kilkenny at 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy of Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway at 80+kg

Tonight’s results

  • 51kg Shannon Sweeney (St Annes BC, Mayo) beat Rachel Lawless (St Brigids Edenderry), 4-1
  • 51kg Niamh Early (Unit 3 BC, Kildare) beat Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo), 4-1
  • 54kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim BC) beat Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands), 3-2
  • 60kg Adam Kiely (Saviours Crystal BC Waterford) beat Lee McEvoy (Avona BC, Dublin), 4-1
  • 60kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles OBA, Tyrone) beat Martin McDonagh (Avona BC, Dublin), 5-0
  • 65kg Roy Colgan (Avona BC, Dublin) beat John Paul Hale (Star BC, Belfast), 5-0
  • 65kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge BC Westmeath) beat James McDonagh (St Paul’s BC Waterford), 5-0
  • 70kg Cian Cramer (Cabra BC, Dublin) beat Damien Creavin (Olympic BC, Galway), 4-0
  • 70kg Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown BC, Dublin) beat Darragh Gilroy (Ballymore Hollywood BC Kildare), 4-1
  • 85kg Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin) beat Rasheed Momoh (Castlebar BC, Mayo), 5-0
  • 90kg Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) beat Michael O’Reilly (St Brigids Kildare), 5-0.
