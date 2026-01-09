Olympian Jude Gallagher among winners at National Elite Championships

OLYMPIAN JUDE GALLAGHER was among the winners as the 2026 National Elite Boxing Championships began at the National Stadium this evening.

Gallagher unanimously defeated Martin McDonagh 5-0 at 60kg as 11 quarter-finals were decided on South Circular Road.

The Paris Olympian will face Meath’s Gavin Ryan next Friday.

2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney set up a 51kg semi-final meeting against Daina Moorehouse, while Nicole Clyde prevailed to face Jennifer Lehane at 54kg.

Niamh Early was tonight’s other female winner, while Adam Kiely, Roy Colgan, Luke Hall, Cian Cramer, Ryan Jenkins, Nathan Ojo and Wayne Rafferty all progressed.

Adam Kiely in action against Lee McEvoy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With 75 boxers set to feature across the championships, Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh and Grainne Walsh are among those in action tomorrow.

There are two elite champions by walkover: Emma Keating of Paulstown BC, Kilkenny at 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy of Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway at 80+kg

Tonight’s results