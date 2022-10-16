Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 16 October 2022
Broadhurst, O'Rourke and Desmond one win away from European medals

It was another successful day for the Irish in Montenegro.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Oct 2022
Amy Broadhurst.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

SEVERAL MORE IRISH boxers are one win away from a medal at the Women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

After a string of positive results from Kellie Harrington and co. yesterday, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond all triumphed today.

The day began with Niamh Fay — reigning European U22 champion — exiting following a valiantly-fought 54kg battle against Ukraine’s Anastasiia Kovalchuk, but it was all wins for the Irish thereafter.

O’Rourke began the defence of her European heavyweight title with a comprehensive 75kg victory over Stavridon Vasiliki of Greece, while Broadhurst made light work of Turkish opponent Sema Caliskan in their 63kg showdown.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst is on course to win a unique hat-trick of gold medals, having already claimed the light-welterweight title at the World Championships in May and the Commonwealth Games lightweight crown in July.

Desmond is also one win away from a podium place following her last-16 win over Ukraine’s Malovana Maryna at 70kg.

O’Rourke’s quarter-final is set for Wednesday against Busra Isildar of Turkey, with further details of the next fights to be finalised.

See IABA for more details.

