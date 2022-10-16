Broadhurst, O'Rourke and Desmond one win away from European medals

SEVERAL MORE IRISH boxers are one win away from a medal at the Women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

After a string of positive results from Kellie Harrington and co. yesterday, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond all triumphed today.

The day began with Niamh Fay — reigning European U22 champion — exiting following a valiantly-fought 54kg battle against Ukraine’s Anastasiia Kovalchuk, but it was all wins for the Irish thereafter.

O’Rourke began the defence of her European heavyweight title with a comprehensive 75kg victory over Stavridon Vasiliki of Greece, while Broadhurst made light work of Turkish opponent Sema Caliskan in their 63kg showdown.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst is on course to win a unique hat-trick of gold medals, having already claimed the light-welterweight title at the World Championships in May and the Commonwealth Games lightweight crown in July.

Desmond is also one win away from a podium place following her last-16 win over Ukraine’s Malovana Maryna at 70kg.

O’Rourke’s quarter-final is set for Wednesday against Busra Isildar of Turkey, with further details of the next fights to be finalised.

See IABA for more details.