Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Brady targets more goals after ending 'difficult' drought against Manchester City

The Irish international scored for Burnley for the first time in two years in last night’s loss to the champions.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 11:17 AM
Burnley's Robbie Brady (file pic).
Burnley's Robbie Brady (file pic).
ROBBIE BRADY EXPRESSED his relief after finding the net for his club for the first time in over two years.

Brady grabbed an 89th-minute consolation goal in Burnley’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

It was the Irish international’s first goal for the Clarets since a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in November 2017.

Since then, the injury-hampered 27-year-old has been restricted to 25 Premier League appearances, only nine of which have been starts.

His late goal at Turf Moor, which was assisted by Republic of Ireland team-mate Jeff Hendrick, denied the champions a first clean sheet in eight games. 

“It’s been difficult, so it’s a little bit of relief to get off the mark and hopefully I can add a few more before the end of the season,” said Brady, who was introduced as a substitute in the 75th minute, when Burnley were already 3-0 down.

“I’m working hard and giving it my all every day in training and, like the rest of the lads, we’re working hard to get a shirt come the weekend. We’ll stick at it and I’ll stick at it myself and, please God, there’ll be some more performances and hopefully a couple more goals.”

The contest was settled long before Brady beat Ederson, with City running out comfortable winners thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (2), Rodri and Riyad Mahrez.

Burnley, who sit in 11th place in the table following back-to-back home defeats, will look for a positive response when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Brady said: “It’s difficult for the lads when a team like this comes and plays the way they do. I thought we worked hard but their class showed at times and there were some good finishes.

“We have to learn from nights like this but not dwell on it too long because we have another big one coming up at the weekend. We’ll get ourselves together and go again.

“It’s a key stage in the season. We’ve picked up some valuable points already. It’s been disappointing in the last two, but we’ve got a busy period coming up and we need to get together and stick to our guns and get some points over the Christmas period.”

