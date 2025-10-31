More Stories
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Cy Fair, left, to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (AP Photo/Gregory Bull).
Cy Fair too good for True Love and company

Aidan O’Brien’s race favourite True Love was always up against it from an early stage.
10.22pm, 31 Oct 2025

CY FAIR FOILED a strong European challenge that included Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love to land the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint for trainer George Weaver at Del Mar.

As expected, the Wesley Ward-trained Schwarzenegger blasted out of the gates and was the one to catch, while in contrast Aidan O’Brien’s race favourite True Love was always up against it from an early stage, having to race five deep.

Backers of Schwarzenegger might have known their fate straightening for home and it was not long before Cy Fair and Irad Ortiz Jr shot past. True Love’s stablemate Brussels (Christophe Soumillon) made strong late gains to take second, with the James Owen-trained Aspect Island an excellent third in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Weaver saddled Crimson Advocate to win the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in 2023 – and might pay a visit with this daughter of Not This Time.

He said: “We like going to England and this filly might. We’ll map out a plan that could include Royal Ascot.”

Soumillon felt Brussels may have been a touch unfortunate, saying: “He jumped slowly and was a bit scared when the gates opened, but he made a big forward move from the back.

“I hoped today would be good and finishing second was a solid run, given he missed the break.”

Riding at his final Breeders’ Cup, Dettori said: “I had a great trip and only lost second in the closing stages. I’m asking myself why I am giving up.”

