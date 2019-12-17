This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brees makes history as Saints crush Colts

It was the Drew Brees show in the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 6:17 AM
1 hour ago 935 Views 1 Comment
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.

RECORD-BREAKING QUARTERBACK Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Saints star Brees made NFL history with his 540th career touchdown pass, eclipsing Peyton Manning for the record at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees broke the record with his third TD pass of the game in the third quarter, connecting with tight end Josh Hill on a five-yard throw in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl champion and MVP’s fourth touchdown of the night was the 541st scoring pass of his career, a 28-yard TD to Taysom Hill as the Saints moved 34-0 ahead.

Brees, who was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter, also set the NFL single-game completion record with a 96.7 per cent performance – 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards.

The Saints improved to 11-3 for the season and kept their hopes of a top-two NFC seeding alive in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-3), while a fourth consecutive loss eliminated the Colts (6-8) from postseason contention.

The42 Team

