Brees makes history as Saints crush Colts

RECORD-BREAKING QUARTERBACK Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Saints star Brees made NFL history with his 540th career touchdown pass, eclipsing Peyton Manning for the record at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brees broke the record with his third TD pass of the game in the third quarter, connecting with tight end Josh Hill on a five-yard throw in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl champion and MVP’s fourth touchdown of the night was the 541st scoring pass of his career, a 28-yard TD to Taysom Hill as the Saints moved 34-0 ahead.

Brees, who was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter, also set the NFL single-game completion record with a 96.7 per cent performance – 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards.

The Saints improved to 11-3 for the season and kept their hopes of a top-two NFC seeding alive in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-3), while a fourth consecutive loss eliminated the Colts (6-8) from postseason contention.