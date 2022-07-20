Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Juventus pay €41m to replace De Ligt with Premier League-linked Torino defender

The 25-year-old Brazilian had earlier in the summer been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 10:08 PM
37 minutes ago 1,799 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5822417
Bremer poses with a Juve fan.
Image: Alessandro Di Marco
Bremer poses with a Juve fan.
Bremer poses with a Juve fan.
Image: Alessandro Di Marco

JUVENTUS ANNOUNCED ON Wednesday that they have signed Torino defender Bremer a little over 24 hours after Matthis de Ligt left for Bayern Munich.

The 36-time Italian champions have paid €41 million for 25-year-old Brazilian Bremer, who joined their local rivals in 2018 from Atletico Mineiro.

It was reported earlier in the summer that the six-foot-two defender had been the subject of interest from a trio of the Premier League’s London clubs: Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal. It’s understood that Serie A champions Inter also tried to hijack Juve’s move at the 11th hour but were unsuccessful.

Netherlands centre-back de Ligt left Juve for €70m on Tuesday after three seasons in Turin.

“The Bianconeri defence has been strengthened by the arrival of Gleison Bremer, who today signed a contract that ties him to Juventus on a permanent deal until 2027,” Juve said.

“In his time in Italy he has emerged as one of the best defenders in circulation, confirmed by the MVP award from Lega Serie A as Best Defender for season 2021-22,” they added.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have also signed the likes of France World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria as they eye a first league title since 2020.

After a record nine consecutive Scudetti (2012 to 2020), the ‘Old Lady’ have been outside the top three in Serie A for the past two seasons and have not reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2019.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Earlier on Wednesday, Paulo Dybala joined Roma after his deal with Juve expired.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie