Juventus pay €41m to replace De Ligt with Premier League-linked Torino defender

JUVENTUS ANNOUNCED ON Wednesday that they have signed Torino defender Bremer a little over 24 hours after Matthis de Ligt left for Bayern Munich.

The 36-time Italian champions have paid €41 million for 25-year-old Brazilian Bremer, who joined their local rivals in 2018 from Atletico Mineiro.

It was reported earlier in the summer that the six-foot-two defender had been the subject of interest from a trio of the Premier League’s London clubs: Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal. It’s understood that Serie A champions Inter also tried to hijack Juve’s move at the 11th hour but were unsuccessful.

Netherlands centre-back de Ligt left Juve for €70m on Tuesday after three seasons in Turin.

“The Bianconeri defence has been strengthened by the arrival of Gleison Bremer, who today signed a contract that ties him to Juventus on a permanent deal until 2027,” Juve said.

“In his time in Italy he has emerged as one of the best defenders in circulation, confirmed by the MVP award from Lega Serie A as Best Defender for season 2021-22,” they added.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have also signed the likes of France World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria as they eye a first league title since 2020.

After a record nine consecutive Scudetti (2012 to 2020), the ‘Old Lady’ have been outside the top three in Serie A for the past two seasons and have not reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2019.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paulo Dybala joined Roma after his deal with Juve expired.

