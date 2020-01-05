Broken hurley doesn't stop Brendan Maher scoring this brilliant point in All-Ireland semi-final

BRENDAN MAHER’S BRILLIANT hurling season continued with another All-Ireland final appearance booked today and he hit a point to savour in the finale as his club Borris-Ileigh triumphed at the Gaelic Grounds.

Brendan Maher celebrate Borris-Ileigh's victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Maher struck 0-10 in total in Borris-Ileigh’s 1-21 to 1-14 victory over St Thomas with the most memorable point arriving with the last white flag he raised.

Entrusted with free-taking duties during the game, the 2016 All-Ireland winning captain came forward in injury-time to shoot over the point that put the Tipperary champions in front 0-20 to 1-14.

He gestured to the sideline after that free that he needed a new hurley but remained up in attack from the resultant puck-out and when St Thomas lost possession, it was worked to the 2019 All-Star winner in the left corner where the broken hurley didn’t prevent him swinging over this glorious shot.

Brendan Maher ! Caman briste aige agus bhí sé fós abalta é a chur thar an trasnan! @Borris_GAA @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/XoA7u2WMH5 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 5, 2020

After playing starring roles in Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh successes in 2019, Maher’s super form has continued and he’ll be central to their hopes of All-Ireland club glory when they take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in Croke Park in a fortnight.

