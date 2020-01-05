This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broken hurley doesn't stop Brendan Maher scoring this brilliant point in All-Ireland semi-final

The Tipperary star was central to Borris-Ileigh’s victory in today’s All-Ireland club semi-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 6:32 PM
19 minutes ago 1,074 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4954481

BRENDAN MAHER’S BRILLIANT hurling season continued with another All-Ireland final appearance booked today and he hit a point to savour in the finale as his club Borris-Ileigh triumphed at the Gaelic Grounds.

brendan-maher-celebrates-after-the-game Brendan Maher celebrate Borris-Ileigh's victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Maher struck 0-10 in total in Borris-Ileigh’s 1-21 to 1-14 victory over St Thomas with the most memorable point arriving with the last white flag he raised.

Entrusted with free-taking duties during the game, the 2016 All-Ireland winning captain came forward in injury-time to shoot over the point that put the Tipperary champions in front 0-20 to 1-14.

He gestured to the sideline after that free that he needed a new hurley but remained up in attack from the resultant puck-out and when St Thomas lost possession, it was worked to the 2019 All-Star winner in the left corner where the broken hurley didn’t prevent him swinging over this glorious shot.

 

After playing starring roles in Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh successes in 2019, Maher’s super form has continued and he’ll be central to their hopes of All-Ireland club glory when they take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in Croke Park in a fortnight.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie