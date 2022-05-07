Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 7 May 2022
Advertisement

Southampton fans turn on manager Hasenhuttl as Brentford tighten grip of Premier League status

The Bees eased to a 3-0 victory.

By Press Association Saturday 7 May 2022, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,876 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5757557
Brentford's Christian Eriksen after their victory.
Image: PA
Brentford's Christian Eriksen after their victory.
Brentford's Christian Eriksen after their victory.
Image: PA

SOUTHAMPTON BOSS RALPH Hasenhuttl faced the wrath of his own supporters as his side were comfortably beaten at Brentford.

The Bees eased to a 3-0 victory as skipper Pontus Jansson and recalled Yoane Wissa struck in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer’s first Brentford goal all-but rubber-stamped their top-flight status.

Saints, meanwhile, are stuttering towards the end of the season and are still not mathematically safe from the drop, albeit a catastrophic series of results would be required to see Hasenhuttl’s side relegated.

They never looked like winning just a second league game in their last 10 and Hasenhuttl’s hopes of a strong end to the campaign are all-but over.

He had called for more goals from his forwards and refreshed his frontline as Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja came back into the starting XI, but the Austrian ended the afternoon facing something of a mutiny from the away end.

Saints were fast out of the blocks, Broja stinging the palms of David Raya only to then be flagged offside before Stuart Armstrong dragged a shot wide from a tight angle.

But it was the hosts who should have taken the lead as Rico Henry’s low centre fizzed across the box where Mathias Jensen failed to convert from close range.

That seemed to spark Brentford into life and Wissa forced Fraser Forster into a low stop before the Bees struck twice in rapid succession.

Jansson opened the scoring as he turned home Ivan Toney’s drilled pass for his second goal in four games.

The lead was doubled just 79 seconds later, referee Michael Salisbury doing well to give Brentford an advantage as Christian Eriksen was fouled, the loose ball falling for Wissa who made no mistake with a cool finish past Forster.

Wissa missed a glorious chance to extend the lead further still as Eriksen’s free-kick was knocked back across goal to the forward, who turned over under close pressure.

Adam Armstrong thought he had halved the deficit just before the break but his smart finish was ruled out for offside as Brentford deservedly went in ahead.

There was less goalmouth action in the second half, Broja seeing calls for a penalty turned down after Raya had swiped at a loose ball and missed.

The Brentford goalkeeper palmed away a good strike from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi as the visitors attempted to stage a late rally.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

James Ward-Prowse has again proven his free-kick abilities this season and the Saints skipper saw a deflected set-piece flash over the bar.

Brentford went down the other end and missed a string of chances, with Toney’s miskick the worst of the bunch as Southampton survived a goalmouth scramble.

The points were soon wrapped up, however, as Ajer skipped over a Kyle Walker-Peters challenge and finished between the legs of Forster.

The goal heralded a negative reaction from the travelling Southampton fans, who rained down chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as Hasenhuttl watched on.

For Brentford, a first Premier League season could yet end in style with Thomas Frank’s side now having reached 43 points, the same as their fellow promoted clubs – Watford and Norwich – combined.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie