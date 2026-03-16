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Keith Andrews' Brentford suffer setback in Premier League top 5 bid
Premier League result:
Brentford 2
Wolves 2
KEITH ANDREWS’ BRENTFORD had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the Premier League today.
Irish internationals Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins started for the Bees.
More to follow
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Caoimhin Kelleher Disappointment EPL Premier League Soccer Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers