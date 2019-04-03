This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brian Barry-Murphy appointed manager of relegation-threatened Rochdale

The 40-year-old took charge following Keith Hill’s sacking and was unbeaten in his four games as caretaker manager.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4574232

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY has been appointed as Rochdale’s new manager on a two-year deal.

Soccer - Pre Season Friendly - Rochdale v Blackburn Rovers - Spotland Former Rochdale midfielder, Brian Barry-Murphy. Source: John Walton

The 40-year-old took charge of the club in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Keith Hill at the beginning of March.

Since taking over, the Dale have taken eight points from their last four games and are unbeaten under his stewardship.

“Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward,” chairman Andrew Kilpatrick said following his appointment.

He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented. Brian is held in the highest regard by everyone at RAFC and in the wider football business.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the number of calls that we have received from people within the industry who have had nothing but the highest praise for him.

As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.”

Barry-Murphy joined the League One side in 2010 as a midfielder and has been part of the coaching staff for the last five years.

He is charged with leading the club out of the relegation trouble, with Rochdale currently second-bottom in the table. Only goal difference keeps them in the drop-zone.

Brian is son of Cork GAA legend and six-time All-Ireland winner, Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie