Brian Barry-Murphy appointed manager of relegation-threatened Rochdale

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY has been appointed as Rochdale’s new manager on a two-year deal.

Former Rochdale midfielder, Brian Barry-Murphy. Source: John Walton

The 40-year-old took charge of the club in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Keith Hill at the beginning of March.

Since taking over, the Dale have taken eight points from their last four games and are unbeaten under his stewardship.

“Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward,” chairman Andrew Kilpatrick said following his appointment.

He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented. Brian is held in the highest regard by everyone at RAFC and in the wider football business.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the number of calls that we have received from people within the industry who have had nothing but the highest praise for him.

As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.”

Barry-Murphy joined the League One side in 2010 as a midfielder and has been part of the coaching staff for the last five years.

He is charged with leading the club out of the relegation trouble, with Rochdale currently second-bottom in the table. Only goal difference keeps them in the drop-zone.

Brian is son of Cork GAA legend and six-time All-Ireland winner, Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

