Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff to face Chelsea in quarter-finals
CARDIFF HAVE been handed a dream home Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.
The Sky Bet League One club are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, having won 2-1 at Welsh rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night.
Chelsea came through 4-3 against Wolves at Molinuex, holding off a second-half fightback from the home side to secure their place in the last eight.
Elsewhere in the draw, holders Newcastle will be at home to Fulham.
Eddie Howe’s side saw off Tottenham 2-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, while Fulham had edged past League One Wycombe on penalties on Tuesday evening.
Crystal Palace — who beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield — will head to Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday night — and had battled to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Sunday to keep themselves top of the table.
Manchester City, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Swansea, will be at home against Brentford.
The Bees coasted to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby on Tuesday night.
The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing 15 December.
English League Cup quarter-final draw made on Wednesday:
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Cardiff v Chelsea
Manchester City v Brentford
Newcastle v Fulham
