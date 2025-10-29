More Stories
Cardiff City's players applaud the fans after the Carabao Cup fourth round. Alamy Stock Photo
FreePot Luck

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff to face Chelsea in quarter-finals

Elsewhere, Keith Andrews’ Brentford are set for a daunting trip to Man City.
11.19pm, 29 Oct 2025

CARDIFF HAVE been handed a dream home Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

The Sky Bet League One club are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, having won 2-1 at Welsh rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Chelsea came through 4-3 against Wolves at Molinuex, holding off a second-half fightback from the home side to secure their place in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Newcastle will be at home to Fulham.

Eddie Howe’s side saw off Tottenham 2-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, while Fulham had edged past League One Wycombe on penalties on Tuesday evening.

Crystal Palace — who beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield — will head to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday night — and had battled to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Sunday to keep themselves top of the table.

Manchester City, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Swansea, will be at home against Brentford.

The Bees coasted to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby on Tuesday night.

The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing 15 December.

English League Cup quarter-final draw made on Wednesday:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff v Chelsea

Manchester City v Brentford

Newcastle v Fulham

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie