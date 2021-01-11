BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 11 January 2021
Cody ratified as Kilkenny boss for 23rd season as DJ Carey leaves selector role

Brian Cody will remain at the helm in 2021, with James McGarry and Martin Comerford staying on as selectors.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 11 Jan 2021, 10:23 PM
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS been ratified as Kilkenny hurling manager for his 23rd season at a county board meeting tonight. 

The longest-serving inter-county boss in the game, he first took charge for the 1999 campaign and has since delivered 11 All-Ireland crowns.

Kilkenny’s last Liam MacCarthy Cup arrived back in 2015, which is the longest period they’ve gone without tasting All-Ireland success under the 66-year-old.

The Cats lifted the Leinster title in 2020, Cody’s 16th as manager, before falling at the All-Ireland semi-final stage to Waterford.

Kilkenny have also confirmed that DJ Carey has left his role as selector, thanking the legendary figure for “his contribution to Kilkenny GAA over the past number of years” and for his “immense contribution to GAA in Kilkenny” in broader terms.

Martin Comerford and James McGarry will stay on as selectors for 2021, while Comerford will also continue as strength-and-conditioning coach this year.

Kevin O'Brien
