Munster 21-year-old back row Gleeson signs new contract
MUNSTER BACK ROW Brian Gleeson has signed a new contract that will keep him at the southern province until at least 2028.
The Tipperary 21-year-old has scored two tries in 26 appearances, having joined the Munster academy in the summer of 2023 and came through the ranks at Thurles RFC, Rockwell College and Garryowen FC.
Gleeson made his Munster debut against Sharks in the 2023/24 season opener, while his Champions Cup bow came away to Exeter Chiefs in December 2023 aged 19.
He was called up to the Ireland senior squad by Andy Farrell last October, but missed out due to injury.
Gleeson previously represented the Ireland U19s and U20s, and was instrumental in the latter winning Grand Slams and reaching the final of the Junior World Championship.
He has missed a number of months with an elbow injury, but has made seven appearances to date this season.
