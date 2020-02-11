'Golden handcuffs' deal rules Brian Kerr out of televised League of Ireland coverage this season

BRIAN KERR WILL not be on viewers’ screens for any of the 32 televised SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games this season.

The popular pundit and commentator had been a staple of coverage for both RTÉ and EirSport over recent years and, while his duties with the national broadcaster were scaled back for the last campaign, he is now tied to Virgin Media for all TV work in 2020.

While he is able to continue his radio work with Newstalk’s Premier League broadcasts on ‘Off The Ball’, the terms of his deal with Virgin Media mean he is prohibited from appearing for rival television stations.

The new season begins this Friday, although it is Saturday’s clash between Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers which will feature as the first of RTÉ’s 17 live games.

Derry City’s meeting with Finn Harps on 21 February will also be broadcast by RTÉ with champions Dundalk’s trip to title-challengers Rovers concluding this month’s live action.

EirSport’s coverage will begin in March and they are signed up for 15 games this term, although details of those fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

The only thing for sure is that Kerr won’t be a part of it.