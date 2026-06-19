Ireland hockey squeezed out of Nation's Cup despite stirring rally againsy Scotland

IRELAND MEN’S HOCKEY team have suffered a 8-7 loss in sudden death against Scotland in their penultimate FIH Hockey Nations Cup match in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was a case of so close and so far away as the Irish came from two goals down to lead 4-3 with less than a minute remaining. However, the Scots managed to find an equaliser and the match went to sudden death.

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Scotland opened the scoring at the end of a nervy first half and Jamie Golden soon followed up with the second goal.

Ireland hit back through Matthew Nelson but Jamie Golden added his second soon after to keep Scotland’s two-goal advantage.

Nelson cut the gap to one with six minutes remaining while Sam Hyland brilliantly equalised, before Jeremy Duncan put Ireland into an unlikely lead.

Golden was on fire for Scotland however and he levelled matters with 30 seconds left, with Scotland winning the shootout.

This cuts out their hopes of silverware and thoughts will now turn to August’s FIH Hockey World Cup.