Brian Lohan to remain as Clare hurling manager on new three-year term

BRIAN LOHAN WILL remain as manager of the Clare hurlers on a new three-year term.

Clare GAA has confirmed the news to The42 following a report from Clare FM revealing that delegates ratified the move at a county board meeting this evening.

Lohan’s backroom team is to be confirmed in the coming weeks. After his initial appointment as Clare manager in 2019, Lohan subsequently received a three-year extension in 2022.

Clare’s Liam MacCarthy defence ended at the provincial stage this season, picking up one win and one draw in the Munster round-robin series.