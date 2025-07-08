BRIAN LOHAN WILL remain as manager of the Clare hurlers on a new three-year term.
Clare GAA has confirmed the news to The42 following a report from Clare FM revealing that delegates ratified the move at a county board meeting this evening.
Lohan’s backroom team is to be confirmed in the coming weeks. After his initial appointment as Clare manager in 2019, Lohan subsequently received a three-year extension in 2022.
Brian Lohan to remain as Clare hurling manager on new three-year term
Clare’s Liam MacCarthy defence ended at the provincial stage this season, picking up one win and one draw in the Munster round-robin series.
