This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford forward O'Halloran retires after 10 seasons in senior ranks

Brian O’Halloran has brought his senior career with the Deise to a close.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,905 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4676798

WATERFORD FORWARD BRIAN O’Halloran has brought the curtain down on his inter-county career in the wake of their 2019 season concluding on Saturday evening.

Brian O’Halloran Brian O'Halloran in action in the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling final against Galway.

After a decade involved with the Waterford senior squad, the Clashmore-Kinsalebeg player  has announced his retirement.

His club paid tribute to him for his time with Waterford sides.

“Brian, for helping to put our club on the hurling map, you have been a superb ambassador for us on and off the inter-county playing field.

“Brian proved himself to be a key player under a number of county managers and his dedication and commitment to playing for his county was absolutely top class. He picked up injuries along the way but never complained, never grumbled, just got on with the grind of recovering and getting back to giving his best for club and county.”

Waterford’s 2019 campaign was brought to an end with Saturday’s loss against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, O’Halloran starting in the forward line in a game where they suffered more disappointment in a fourth loss in this summer’s provincial series.

Brian O'Halloran with Aidan Walsh and Seamus Harnedy Brian O'Halloran in action for Waterford against Cork's Aidan Walsh and Seamus Harnedy on Saturday night. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Halloran emerged first on the county stage in 2009 as part of a Waterford minor side that claimed the Munster title with Stephen O’Keeffe, Darragh Fives, the Mahony brothers – Philip and Pauric, and Jake Dillon amongst his team-mates in that triumph.

Brian O'Halloran and Stephen O'Keeffe celebrate at the final whistle Brian O'Halloran celebrating with Stephen O'Keeffe after the 2009 Munster minor hurling final.

The following year he would make his senior championship debut in the Munster final replay win over Cork and got on the scoresheet in that game. He became the first Clashmore-Kinsalebeg player to achieve that honour with the Waterford senior hurling side and subsequently started the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Injuries severely hampered his progress thereafter as he only made two championship appearances in the next five seasons but he returned to regular action to win a league medal with Waterford in 2015 and feature in the 2016 championship alongside club-mate Tadhg De Búrca.

In Waterford’s run to the 2017 All-Ireland final, he was a regular off the bench and contributed scores in their All-Ireland victories over Wexford and Cork, while also notching a point in the final against Galway.

A former minor footballer with Waterford, O’Halloran also contested the 2013 Fitzgibbon Cup final in action for Mary Immaculate College.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie