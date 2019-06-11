Waterford forward O'Halloran retires after 10 seasons in senior ranks

WATERFORD FORWARD BRIAN O’Halloran has brought the curtain down on his inter-county career in the wake of their 2019 season concluding on Saturday evening.

Brian O'Halloran in action in the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling final against Galway.

After a decade involved with the Waterford senior squad, the Clashmore-Kinsalebeg player has announced his retirement.

His club paid tribute to him for his time with Waterford sides.

“Brian, for helping to put our club on the hurling map, you have been a superb ambassador for us on and off the inter-county playing field.

“Brian proved himself to be a key player under a number of county managers and his dedication and commitment to playing for his county was absolutely top class. He picked up injuries along the way but never complained, never grumbled, just got on with the grind of recovering and getting back to giving his best for club and county.”

Waterford’s 2019 campaign was brought to an end with Saturday’s loss against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, O’Halloran starting in the forward line in a game where they suffered more disappointment in a fourth loss in this summer’s provincial series.

Brian O'Halloran in action for Waterford against Cork's Aidan Walsh and Seamus Harnedy on Saturday night. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

O’Halloran emerged first on the county stage in 2009 as part of a Waterford minor side that claimed the Munster title with Stephen O’Keeffe, Darragh Fives, the Mahony brothers – Philip and Pauric, and Jake Dillon amongst his team-mates in that triumph.

Brian O'Halloran celebrating with Stephen O'Keeffe after the 2009 Munster minor hurling final.

The following year he would make his senior championship debut in the Munster final replay win over Cork and got on the scoresheet in that game. He became the first Clashmore-Kinsalebeg player to achieve that honour with the Waterford senior hurling side and subsequently started the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

Injuries severely hampered his progress thereafter as he only made two championship appearances in the next five seasons but he returned to regular action to win a league medal with Waterford in 2015 and feature in the 2016 championship alongside club-mate Tadhg De Búrca.

In Waterford’s run to the 2017 All-Ireland final, he was a regular off the bench and contributed scores in their All-Ireland victories over Wexford and Cork, while also notching a point in the final against Galway.

A former minor footballer with Waterford, O’Halloran also contested the 2013 Fitzgibbon Cup final in action for Mary Immaculate College.

