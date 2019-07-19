This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cunningham makes just one change as Roscommon gear up for Dubs clash at HQ

Brian Stack replaces Hubert Darcy in the Rossies’ half-forward line.

By Gavan Casey Friday 19 Jul 2019, 4:54 PM
Brian Stack takes on Cian O'Sullivan in 2018.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM HAS made just one change to his Roscommon team to face All-Ireland champions Dublin in the second round of the Super 8s at Croke Park on Saturday (7pm).

Brian Stack replaces Hubert Darcy at wing forward in a move that Cunningham made over 10 minutes before half-time in the Rossies’ defeat to Tyrone last weekend.

The Connacht champions are otherwise unchanged, and are looking to reach an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time in 28 years.

Such a feat would likely require victory over both the Dubs and Cork, however — the latter of whom square off with Tyrone in the early half of Saturday’s doubleheader at HQ.

Roscommon (v Dublin)

1 Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)
4 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

7 Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6 Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)
5 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9 Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)
11 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
12 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13 Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs)
14 Conor Cox (Listowel Emmett’s)
15 Enda Smith (Boyle)

