JASON DAY HAS criticised Tiger Woods for being selfish and putting “other people in harm’s way” by driving after taking prescription medication.

Woods has left the United States to seek treatment after being charged with driving under the influence following a car crash near his home in Florida last month.

Police found two prescription opioid hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pockets when he was arrested, which the 15-time major winner had been using to manage the pain after a number of significant operations.

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“It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction,” said Day ahead of this week’s Masters.

“When you’re going through that many procedures, it’s painful coming out of those procedures.

“I’ve had procedures done and typically try and stay away from all that stuff (painkillers) because I just know there can potentially be a downfall to it.

“He’s just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way, as well.

“But when you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is he thinks he can do almost anything and that’s probably why he’s probably driving.

“It must be tough to be isolated the way he is normally. He stays at home pretty much most of the time just because of how popular he is as a person.

“Sometimes you don’t have people around enough to be able to steer you in the direction that you need to.

“He’s human and we all make mistakes. That’s just part of learning and getting better and I’m hoping that he gets the help that he needs and that he comes out stronger and better on the other side because golf misses him.

“We miss him here this week.”