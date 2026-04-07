Former Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley to retire at end of season

FORMER WALLABIES OUT-HALF Bernard Foley, who played at two Rugby World Cups, will retire at the end of the current Japanese season aged 36, his club Kubota Spears said Tuesday.

Foley, known as “Iceman” for his calm under pressure, won 76 caps for Australia and helped them reach the 2015 World Cup final, where they lost 34-17 to New Zealand.

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He slotted a crucial last-minute penalty against Scotland in the quarter-finals.

Foley also played at the 2019 World Cup and was a Super Rugby champion with the Waratahs in 2014.

He has played for Kubota since 2019 and won the Japan Rugby League One title in 2023.

Kubota are currently third in the table, with the final to be played in Tokyo on 7 June.

© AFP 2026