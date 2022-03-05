Stack scores first AFLW goal, and Cora hits late hat-trick, but Giants comeback falls short

Staunton bagged a hat-trick but the Giants lost by eight against the Tigers (file photo).

CORA STAUNTON FIRED a final-quarter hat-trick, but it wasn’t enough to earn the Greater Western Sydney Giants what would have been a sensational comeback against fellow AFLW strugglers Richmond.

The Tigers raced into a whopping 31-point lead at Giants Stadium with five goals in the first quarter before GWS mustered any sort of meaningful response.

Cork’s Bríd Stack scored the first goal of her AFLW career in the second period but there was still 19 points between the sides at the break.

WHAT A TIME TO DELIVER @BridStackie has scored her FIRST AFLW GOAL for @GWSGIANTS in Round 9 against Richmond 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/j26keM7wKL — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022

Richmond pulled clear again with two goals to no reply in the third before Staunton’s sensational final flourish threatened to make a game of it, dragging the Giants back into contention and adding some respectability to a final score of 7.4 (46)-(38) 6.2.

SETS SAIL TOWARDS GOAL & DRILLS IT



First GOAL of the Game

for @duckie15 in the Final Quarter 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/YcN88UsPUL — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022

AND IT’S IN GOOD HANDS



Just a Last Quarter HAT TRICK for @duckie15 💚



GOAT Things! 🐐 #AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/CxhjyOaRQV — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022

At the other end of the ladder, Sinéad Goldrick’s Melbourne made a stunning statement as they moved to the top with a 107-19 win against third-placed Fremantle — becoming the first AFLW side to rack up 100+ points in a game.

