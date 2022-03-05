Stack scores first AFLW goal, and Cora hits late hat-trick, but Giants comeback falls short

CORA STAUNTON FIRED a final-quarter hat-trick, but it wasn’t enough to earn the Greater Western Sydney Giants what would have been a sensational comeback against fellow AFLW strugglers Richmond.
The Tigers raced into a whopping 31-point lead at Giants Stadium with five goals in the first quarter before GWS mustered any sort of meaningful response.
Cork’s Bríd Stack scored the first goal of her AFLW career in the second period but there was still 19 points between the sides at the break.
WHAT A TIME TO DELIVER @BridStackie has scored her FIRST AFLW GOAL for @GWSGIANTS in Round 9 against Richmond 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/j26keM7wKL— AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022
Richmond pulled clear again with two goals to no reply in the third before Staunton’s sensational final flourish threatened to make a game of it, dragging the Giants back into contention and adding some respectability to a final score of 7.4 (46)-(38) 6.2.
SETS SAIL TOWARDS GOAL & DRILLS IT— AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022
First GOAL of the Game
for @duckie15 in the Final Quarter 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/YcN88UsPUL
SHE’S GOT SPEED— AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022
Make that 2 GOALS for @duckie15 for @GWSGIANTS against Richmond. 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/lrAJUJkQA5
AND IT’S IN GOOD HANDS— AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) March 5, 2022
Just a Last Quarter HAT TRICK for @duckie15 💚
GOAT Things! 🐐 #AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/CxhjyOaRQV
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
At the other end of the ladder, Sinéad Goldrick’s Melbourne made a stunning statement as they moved to the top with a 107-19 win against third-placed Fremantle — becoming the first AFLW side to rack up 100+ points in a game.
Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella lament the grey areas around high tackles, dig into French rugby’s pipeline, and break some big Connacht transfer news
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS