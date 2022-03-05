Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 5 March 2022
Stack scores first AFLW goal, and Cora hits late hat-trick, but Giants comeback falls short

Sinéad Goldrick and Melbourne move top of the AFLW ladder with a record-breaking 107-19 win against Fremantle.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,004 Views 0 Comments
Staunton bagged a hat-trick but the Giants lost by eight against the Tigers (file photo).
Image: AAP/PA Images
CORA STAUNTON FIRED a final-quarter hat-trick, but it wasn’t enough to earn the Greater Western Sydney Giants what would have been a sensational comeback against fellow AFLW strugglers Richmond.

The Tigers raced into a whopping 31-point lead at Giants Stadium with five goals in the first quarter before GWS mustered any sort of meaningful response.

Cork’s Bríd Stack scored the first goal of her AFLW career in the second period but there was still 19 points between the sides at the break.

Richmond pulled clear again with two goals to no reply in the third before Staunton’s sensational final flourish threatened to make a game of it, dragging the Giants back into contention and adding some respectability to a final score of 7.4 (46)-(38) 6.2.

At the other end of the ladder, Sinéad Goldrick’s Melbourne made a stunning statement as they moved to the top with a 107-19 win against third-placed Fremantle — becoming the first AFLW side to rack up 100+ points in a game.

