Thursday 28 May, 2020
'I'll always remember the three of us looking at each other, thinking that this could be the end of us'

Cork dual star Briege Corkery is this week’s guest on our GAA podcast Warriors.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 28 May 2020, 7:00 PM
3 hours ago 1,125 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5110038

JUST THE 18 All-Ireland senior medals for this week’s guest on Warriors, the GAA podcast for The42 members.

sinead-goldrick-and-briege-corkery-with-referee-maggie-farrelly-at-the-coin-toss Briege Corkery and Sinead Goldrick before the 2014 All-Ireland ladies football decider Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It’s Cork’s ladies football and camogie star Briege Corkery in the spotlight this week as she faced the tricky task of picking out her three favourite games from a career that has been to date packed with success.

The first match she chatted through with us seemed like an obvious selection, when you’re 10 points down with 17 minutes left in an All-Ireland final, the eventual victory does taste that bit sweeter.

Briege talked about the nature of that thrilling comeback for Cork as they triumphed in 2014 as she recalled the atmosphere on the pitch when Dublin hit their second goal and were in the ascendancy.

“Angela Walsh, Deirdre O’Reilly and myself, we just met at the 21-yard line after that went in. We just looked at each other, there was nothing to be said. I think in the three of our eyes, it was, ‘Okay we need to cop on’.

“This isn’t the way we lose, if we’re going to lose, let’s lose with dignity. I really think for that moment, it was like they turned a switch and really turned it on. I’ll always remember the three of us looking at each other, thinking that this could be the end of us.”

briege-corkery-and-mairead-corkery-celebrate-with-their-niece-bridgin Briege and Mairead Corkery celebrate with their niece Bridgin after the 2014 All-Ireland ladies football success

The winning culture in that Cork team was also explored along with the role nerves played on All-Ireland final day and how the captaincy in 2014 was not a personal accolade that Briege focused on.

“If I’m to be completely honest, it didn’t bother me in the slightest. I didn’t even think about it. Before every game I always got someone else to speak. As captain’s role I think you just have to be able to listen to all your team-mates and make sure that everything’s going correct. People say is it because you captained in 2014 that it’s your favourite game.

“I’d be like, ‘No way, it was the comeback’. ”We were dead and buried, people were leaving the stand. I went up and got it (the trophy) but it was on behalf of my club and on behalf of the girls. That was the most important thing for me when it came to that, we had played well for 17 minutes and we had won.” 

There’s plenty more in our chat as the 2008 All-Ireland camogie final win for Cork over Galway is investigated and what it was like to kick the winning point as her club St Val’s lifted their first Cork senior title in 2013.

briege-corkery-and-sara-hayes-celebrate Briege Corkery and Sara Hayes celebrate after the 2008 All-Ireland senior camogie final

You can listen to the full interview with Briege on the podcast by subscribing to members.the42.ie.

Check out episodes from our back catalogue featuring documentaries on Wexford’s 1996 hurling season, Leitrim’s football success in 1994, and interviews with Declan Browne, Ken McGrath and Alan Kerins.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

