Gordon Elliott confirms star mare will contest Champion Hurdle

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD WILL CONTEST the Unibet Champion Hurdle at next week’s Cheltenham Festival.

The Gordon Elliott-trained mare has been beaten just once in her 10-race career and will head to Prestbury Park after notching back-to-back Grade One victories in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown in November and Leopardstown’s Neville Hotels Hurdle at Christmas.

She beat last year’s Champion Hurdle hero State Man by three-quarters of a length on the first occasion and that rival was left toiling in December, as Brighterdaysahead had him over 31 lengths away in third.

Brighterdaysahead will take on Constitution Hill at Cheltenham (Damien Eagers/PA).

Elliott and owner Gigginstown House Stud had been left with the dilemma of contesting the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, for which Brighterdaysahead was a hot favourite, or tackling Constitution Hill in the main event, with the latter option now her confirmed target.

The trainer told www.gordonelliottracing.com: “I can confirm that Brighterdaysahead will be going for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. After talking it over with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary), we decided that we would take up the option of the Champion Hurdle.

“Obviously it’s going to be a huge test for the mare but she’s in great shape, her preparation has gone superbly and she’s in great order.

“We’ve never won a Champion Hurdle and it is great to have a challenger for one of National Hunt racing’s most iconic races, so it’s something we are greatly looking forward to.”

Constitution Hill during a racecourse gallop at Kempton last week (Adam Morgan/PA). PA PA

Coral clipped Brighterdaysahead to 2-1 second favourite from 9-4 for the Champion Hurdle, with Constitution Hill heading the market as 8-13, having been eased slightly from 1-2 following the news that Elliott’s mare will run.

Lossiemouth is next best on the list at 4-1, although she is now the 4-6 favourite for the Mares’ Hurdle in Brighterdaysahead’s absence.

“Brighterdaysahead absolutely deserves her place in this year’s Champion Hurdle field, so credit to her connections for opting to take on the challenge. She’s the clear second favourite for the race, and while Constitution Hill remains odds-on to regain his crown, the presence of the mare has undoubtedly made his task harder,” said the firm’s David Stevens.