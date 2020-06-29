Brighton boss hails 'first-class' Duffy with return to starting line-up on the cards

Shane Duffy challenges Kelechi Iheanacho during last week's meeting of Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

SHANE DUFFY COULD make a relatively rare start for Brighton & Hove Albion when they host Manchester United in the Premier League tomorrow night.

Duffy came off the bench during the first half of last Tuesday’s goalless draw with Leicester City to replace the injured Adam Webster, who Brighton boss Graham Potter says is “touch and go” to be fit for the visit of United.

The absence of Webster, who’s nursing a hamstring problem, would open the door for Duffy to start a Premier League game for just the 12th time this season.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Potter paid tribute to the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-back, who recently mourned the death of his father.

“Shane has had a difficult time, so it was great for him to contribute last Tuesday,” the Brighton manager said of Duffy, who was an unused substitute when the Seagulls defeated Arsenal in their first game back after the season was halted due to Covid-19.

“He’s been first-class around the place. He’s a great example for us. Nobody was happier than him after the Arsenal win. He’ll always fight and compete for you.”

Duffy described his late father, Brian, as “my hero, my idol” after he passed away suddenly in May at the age of 53.

Should he play a part tomorrow night, the Derry native will hope to help his side pull further away from the danger of relegation to the Championship.

With seven games left to play, Brighton have moved six points above the drop zone thanks to their positive results against Arsenal and Leicester City.

