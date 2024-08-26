Brighton take ‘special’ Matt O’Riley off Celtic’s hands

MATT O’RILEY HAS joined Brighton from Celtic on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old Denmark midfielder joins Albion for a reported £25 million, subject to international clearance.

O’Riley featured more than 100 times for the Hoops over two-and-a-half years, scoring 27 goals and helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership on three occasions.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “He plays a very specialist position. He is very good at occupying and attacking the right space and likes making deep runs, knowing when to attack at the right time.

Advertisement

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent’s penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special.

“He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that’s something which is very important for us.”