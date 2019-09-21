Ireland U21 striker millimetres from first Premier League goal as Brighton grab point in Newcastle

Andy Carroll in possession for Newcastle alongside defender Lewis Dunk. Source: Owen Humphreys

AARON CONNOLLY CAME within millimetres of his first Premier League goal on Saturday as Brighton grabbed a point away to Newcastle United with a 0-0 draw.

The Ireland U21 striker, who made his debut off the bench against Manchester City two weeks ago, was introduced for the final 20 minutes at St James’ Park.

Five minutes after entering the field of play Connolly almost broke the deadlock with a deft finish which was cleared off the line dramatically by defender Fabian Schar.

More to follow…

WHAT A CLEARANCE!



Aaron Connolly thinks he's scored but Fabian Schar sweeps it away just in the nick of time.



📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #NEWBHA here: https://t.co/0NmLcL4ODs

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Tmbdfrwj0o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!