This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 striker millimetres from first Premier League goal as Brighton grab point in Newcastle

Shane Duffy was benched again by Brighton manager Darren Potter on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:48 PM
13 minutes ago 692 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4819277

newcastle-united-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-premier-league-st-james-park Andy Carroll in possession for Newcastle alongside defender Lewis Dunk. Source: Owen Humphreys

AARON CONNOLLY CAME within millimetres of his first Premier League goal on Saturday as Brighton grabbed a point away to Newcastle United with a 0-0 draw.

The Ireland U21 striker, who made his debut off the bench against Manchester City two weeks ago, was introduced for the final 20 minutes at St James’ Park.

Five minutes after entering the field of play Connolly almost broke the deadlock with a deft finish which was cleared off the line dramatically by defender Fabian Schar.

More to follow…

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie