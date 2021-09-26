Membership : Access or Sign Up
Brighton boss hails 'club legend' Duffy amid impressive Premier League start

‘Everyone is delighted that he’s back, that he’s playing, enjoying his football,’ Graham Potter says.

By Press Association Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 11:53 AM
Shane Duffy celebrates after scoring in Brighton's victory over Watford last month.
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION manager Graham Potter believes the warrior-like qualities of club great Shane Duffy are perfectly suited to the hostile environment of a visit to bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Centre-back Duffy appeared surplus to requirements at the Amex Stadium last season after being allowed to move on loan to Celtic.

But the Ireland international is back in favour on the south coast and has been ever-present in Albion’s impressive start to the new Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old, who helped the Seagulls win promotion in 2017 and then establish themselves in the top flight, is set to continue his resurgence on Monday evening at Selhurst Park, with head coach Potter seeking a first win over Palace at the fifth time of asking.

“He is a club legend – everyone loves him at the club,” said Potter. “He’s a fantastic guy, a great character. Everyone is delighted that he’s back, that he’s playing, enjoying his football.

“As a human being, he’s someone you want in your corner, it doesn’t matter where you are. He supports the team, he supports the boys on the pitch. He’s a fighter, he’s a warrior.

“You want those guys with you in hostile environments and Selhurst Park on a Monday night is one of those things.”

In-form Brighton have taken 12 points from a possible 15 this term.

