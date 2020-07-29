This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Brighton sign Ajax and Netherlands defender

Joel Veltman has joined the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 11:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,531 Views 1 Comment
Joel Veltman (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Joel Veltman (file pic).
Joel Veltman (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRIGHTON SIGNED Netherlands defender Joel Veltman from Ajax for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

Veltman agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

The 28-year-old helped Ajax win the Dutch title three times after coming through the club’s vaunted academy.

“We’re delighted to welcome Joel to the club,” Brighton boss Graham Potter said.

“He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax including the Champions League and, of course, with the Dutch national team.

“He’s an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre-half, but he’s also comfortable in possession.

“He is really looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League and we’re delighted he is now a Brighton player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Capped 22 times by Holland, Veltman was part of the 2014 World Cup squad and also played in Ajax’s Europa League final defeat to Manchester United in 2017.

He becomes the second arrival at the AMEX Stadium this week after England midfielder Adam Lallana joined the Seagulls following his departure from Liverpool.

© – AFP, 2020

