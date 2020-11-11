BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

British Cycling sacks coach for 'inappropriate relationships'

The governing body said Kevin Stewart failed to act on repeated warnings about his conduct

By AFP Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 4:16 PM
22 minutes ago 703 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5263388
File pic.
Image: Steven Paston
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Steven Paston

BRITISH CYCLING has dismissed sprint coach Kevin Stewart for gross misconduct including what it described as a “long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships with riders”.

The coach, who is the husband of Irish international track cyclist, Robyn Stewart, would have been an integral part of the Team GB medals bid at next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics, apologised “wholeheartedly” and acknowledged his actions made his position untenable.

The governing body said Stewart failed to act on repeated warnings about his conduct, and failed to follow the specific direction of the Performance Director with regard to respecting athletes’ personal boundaries, inappropriate use of electronic communication, and actions bringing British Cycling into disrepute.

However, British Cycling said an investigation into Stewart’s conduct had found no evidence of a physical relationship between himself and any members of the Great Britain team.

Stewart said: “I wholeheartedly apologise to the team for my actions, which I acknowledge were not acceptable.

I realised my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period.”

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “While this has been uncomfortable for everybody concerned, it demonstrates the robustness of the processes we have in place when concerns are raised.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The Great Britain Cycling Team has a clear set of expected behaviours and values and we must hold ourselves and each other to account when we do not meet the standards of behaviour we set as a team.”

© – AFP, 2020

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie