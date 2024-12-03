Broncos see off Browns to boost playoff push

THE DENVER BRONCOS snuffed out a dazzling performance from Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston to keep their playoff drive on track with a 42-31 victory on Monday.

Browns quarterback Winston threw four touchdowns from 497 passing yards in a heroic effort for the Browns, who are languishing at the foot of the AFC North with a 3-9 record.

But Winston’s superb performance was undermined by two Denver interceptions for touchdowns which ultimately proved decisive.

Nik Bonitto had grabbed the first pick six for Denver in the second quarter, sprinting 71 yards into the end zone after Winston’s pass intended for Jordan Akins went astray.

That score made it 21-10 to Denver to leave the Broncos in control.

Winston led a second-half rally to give the Browns a slender 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter after connecting with Nick Chubb for a five-yard touchdown.

Denver however hit back with a 27-yard field goal from Wil Lutz to make it 34-32 with 2min 54 remaining and leave Winston and Cleveland racing against the clock as they attempted to regain the lead.

With 1:48 left, the Browns hopes of victory evaporated after Winston underthrew a pass for Elijah Moore, allowing Ja’Quan McMillian to pluck the ball out of the air.

McMillian scrambled to his feet and sprinted 44 yards into the end zone for a killer blow which left the Broncos leading by nine points after Lutz’s successful extra point.

The game was effectively ended on the Browns’ next possession when Winston was picked off for the third time, this time by Cody Barton, leaving Denver free to run down the clock and end the game.

Denver improved to 8-5 with the win and are now just behind the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) in the AFC West, which is led by the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1).