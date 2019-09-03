Renowned Kilkenny hurling mentor and manager Br Damien Brennan dies following illness

Many Kilkenny legends have voiced their praise for Brother Damien Brennan over the years.

Many Kilkenny legends have voiced their praise for Brother Damien Brennan over the years.

RENOWNED KILKENNY HURLING mentor Brother Damien Brennan has passed away following a long battle with serious illness.

The 59-year-old Laois native was the manager of the Kilkenny minors who won an All-Ireland title in 2004, and also coached several college teams throughout his career.

He was also a physio and a respected school principal at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan in Kilkenny.

Many Kilkenny legends, including Henry Shefflin, have spoken highly about the influence of Brother Damien, while Jackie Tyrrell has credited the much-loved coach for turning his career around.

Brother Damien features extensively in Tyrrell’s autobiography ‘The Warrior’s Code’ and also made an appearance in Tyrrell’s Laochra Gael episode on TG4.

All associated with Kilkenny GAA were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Br Damien Brennan, a former Kilkenny Minor manager and a universally respected school principal in Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan. He will be sadly missed by some many. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/z4ie9sjeup — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) September 3, 2019

Callan United would like to sympathise with the family, friends and Christian Brothers of Brother Damien Brennan, who passed away this morning. A well known, supportive and energetic member of our community, he will be sorely missed.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam. — Callan United (@CallanUnited) September 3, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!