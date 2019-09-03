This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Renowned Kilkenny hurling mentor and manager Br Damien Brennan dies following illness

The 59-year-old guided Kilkenny to an All-Ireland minor title in 2004.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 3:48 PM
57 minutes ago 1,658 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4793907
Many Kilkenny legends have voiced their praise for Brother Damien Brennan over the years.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Many Kilkenny legends have voiced their praise for Brother Damien Brennan over the years.
Many Kilkenny legends have voiced their praise for Brother Damien Brennan over the years.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

RENOWNED KILKENNY HURLING mentor Brother Damien Brennan has passed away following a long battle with serious illness.

The 59-year-old Laois native was the manager of the Kilkenny minors who won an All-Ireland title in 2004, and also coached several college teams throughout his career.

He was also a physio and a respected school principal at Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan in Kilkenny.

Many Kilkenny legends, including Henry Shefflin, have spoken highly about the influence of Brother Damien, while Jackie Tyrrell has credited the much-loved coach for turning his career around.

Brother Damien features extensively in Tyrrell’s autobiography ‘The Warrior’s Code’ and also made an appearance in Tyrrell’s Laochra Gael episode on TG4.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie