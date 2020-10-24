Browne and McClean both hit the net in Championship as Irish pair enjoy good day

IRELAND PLAYERS ALAN Browne and James McClean both chipped in with goals for Preston and Stoke respectively during wins in the Championship today.

Browne hit a rapid-fire double as Preston came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield while McClean scored as Stoke survived a spirited comeback to stun promotion hopefuls Brentford with a battling 3-2 win.

Huddersfield went into half-time leading against Preston through Frazier Campbell’s first-time finish after eight minutes but they lost their way from that point, with North End taking a firm grip on the rest of the half.

They were deservedly level six minutes into the second half after an impressive turn and finish from Browne, and the Irishman showed his poacher’s instinct two minutes later when he fired into an empty net after a goalkeeping blunder by Ben Hamer.

Huddersfield then played out the last 12 minutes with 10 men after Naby Sarr was sent off for a professional foul on Emil Riis Jakobsen. It gives Preston their first win at Huddersfield in 28 years.

Browne levelled the game in the 51st minute after he turned inside before curling a beauty into the far corner and he doubled their lead two minutes later after hooking the ball back over the keeper after Hamer dropped Joe Rafferty’s cross.

Alan Browne in action for Preston against Huddersfield. Source: PA

Browne then drilled a long-range shot straight at Hamer after 65 minutes as Preston looked for a killer goal, while Sarr produced a perfect tackle to nick the ball off Potts’ feet after he went through on goal after 65 minutes.

Huddersfield continued to search for an equaliser late on and Pipa had a shot saved by Rudd before hitting the side-netting with another effort in the closing minutes. Sean Maguire came on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Preston.

Goals from Steven Fletcher, McClean and Tyrese Campbell did the damage as Michael O’Neill’s impressive Stoke side held on to triumph on their home patch.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

James McClean celebrates with his Stoke team-mates Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown. Source: PA

Substitute Marcus Forss pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining for Brentford and bagged a second in stoppage time in a frantic finish to proceedings.

However, Stoke held on for maximum points as O’Neill’s resilient charges stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

Former Scotland international Fletcher headed the hosts ahead in the ninth minute with his second goal in three league games. A move started by a bursting run from McClean, led to Campbell crossing from the left flank and Fletcher nodding home, unmarked, at the back post. Brentford’s defending was nowhere to be seen.

And Republic of Ireland winger McLean doubled the lead with a deflected strike which wrong-footed goalkeeper David Raya 10 minutes before half-time. It was McClean’s first goal for three months having last scored back in July.

Campbell made sure of victory on the hour mark when he drilled past Raya with a sweet strike with McClean providing the assist.

Stoke held on to make sure of maximum points despite the Bees’ best efforts.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!