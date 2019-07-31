This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bruce dismisses transfer speculation around Ireland defender Clark

The 29-year-old Irish international has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United in recent days.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 4:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,664 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747776
Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United.
Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Steve Bruce has played down reports linking Ciaran Clark with a move away from the club as the start of the 2019-20 season draws nearer.

Clark has been the subject of speculation regarding a move to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace. Championship club Bristol City have also been mooted as potential suitors for the Republic of Ireland defender.

However, Bruce dismissed suggestions that Clark is on his way out of St James’ Park after last night’s 3-1 victory over Hibernian. The 29-year-old defender was introduced in the second-half of the pre-season friendly in Edinburgh. 

“That’s not going to happen at the moment,” said Bruce — as reported by The Chronicle — when quizzed about the possibility of Clark leaving the club before the transfer window closes on 8 August.

“We’re playing with three centre-backs, and with [Florian] Lejeune injured we’ll only have four, so I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Bruce, who has succeeded Rafael Benitez as manager of the Magpies, added: “I explained the situation to Ciaran and he understood that totally.”

Clark is about to embark on his fourth season as a Newcastle United player. He made 14 appearances in all competitions last season, when injuries also had an impact on his availability.

The former Aston Villa man has won 32 caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in the 4-1 defeat away to Wales in the Uefa Nations League last September.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie