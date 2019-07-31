Bruce dismisses transfer speculation around Ireland defender Clark

NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER Steve Bruce has played down reports linking Ciaran Clark with a move away from the club as the start of the 2019-20 season draws nearer.

Clark has been the subject of speculation regarding a move to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace. Championship club Bristol City have also been mooted as potential suitors for the Republic of Ireland defender.

However, Bruce dismissed suggestions that Clark is on his way out of St James’ Park after last night’s 3-1 victory over Hibernian. The 29-year-old defender was introduced in the second-half of the pre-season friendly in Edinburgh.

“That’s not going to happen at the moment,” said Bruce — as reported by The Chronicle — when quizzed about the possibility of Clark leaving the club before the transfer window closes on 8 August.

“We’re playing with three centre-backs, and with [Florian] Lejeune injured we’ll only have four, so I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Bruce, who has succeeded Rafael Benitez as manager of the Magpies, added: “I explained the situation to Ciaran and he understood that totally.”

Clark is about to embark on his fourth season as a Newcastle United player. He made 14 appearances in all competitions last season, when injuries also had an impact on his availability.

The former Aston Villa man has won 32 caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in the 4-1 defeat away to Wales in the Uefa Nations League last September.